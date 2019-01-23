Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Reach a Market Size of $128.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, published by KBV research, The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is expected to reach $128.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing patient population that is suffering from different types of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other cancers are the factors that drive the global cancer immunotherapy market. Additionally, growing geriatric population and governmental contribution to healthcare expenditure are some other factors that add to the market growth.

North America held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific on the other hand would be the fastest-growing region during the analysis period. The leading factors that drive the growth of Asia Pacific market are growing patient population suffering from various kinds of cancers, growing prevalence of different types of cancer, governmental contribution towards R&D activities and healthcare reforms for the treatment of cancer.

The Monoclonal Antibodies market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Technology 2017, thereby, achieving a market value of $61,048.9 million by 2024. The Cytokines & Immunomodulators market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Other Technology market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The Lung Cancer market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Application 2017, growing at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of this type of cancer and demand for advanced treatment options. The Melanoma market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Head & Neck Cancer market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.9% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer Ag, Immunomedics Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies,

Cytokines & Immunomodulators

Other technology

By Application

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Colorectal

Prostate cancer

Head & Neck cancer

Other application.

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End User

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

AstraZeneca

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer Ag

Immunomedics Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

