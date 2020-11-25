Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$311 Bn by 2027; Increased Efforts to Find New Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth: TMR

- Cancer diagnostics market is expected to achieve a promising rate of growth as more research & development activities continue to break through in the oncology domain.

- As one of the deadliest diseases known to the mankind, growing prevalence of cancer is compelling healthcare service providers for further research for innovative treatment.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published report, Transparency Market Research speaks about the global cancer diagnostics market and its future developments and prospects. The research report entails in detail about the history of market, current trends, possible restraints, geographical outlook, and key players operating in the market space. The research report offers detailed segmentation that provides reader with the micro as well as macro understanding of the global cancer diagnostic market.

According to the research report, the global cancer diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the giver forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. The research report valued the global market at US$146.2 Bn in 2018. Given the rate of growth, the market is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$311 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Cancer Diagnostic Market – Overview

Cancer is one of most potent and deadliest diseases known to mankind. It is caused by environmental factors resulting to gene mutations that affects vital cell-regulatory proteins. According to the American Cancer Society over 1.7 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2019.

The global cancer diagnostics is primarily segmented in terms of diagnostic methods, applications, and region.

The methods of diagnostics include biopsy, endoscopy, imaging, and tumor biomarker tests. Of these, the imaging segment is likely to be the most lucrative segment in the coming years of the forecast period.

The popularity of the segment is primarily driven by its non-invasive nature compared to other diagnostic tests. In addition to this, with constant technological advancements, new combination and modalities are offering improved imaging and thus further fueling the segment growth.

In terms of application, the global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and blood cancer.

Of these, the segment of breast cancer is expected to have a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women is likely to help in fueling the segment growth.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market – Key Driving Factors

Increased levels of research and development projects to find definitive cure for different types of cancers is one of the biggest driving factors for the overall development of the global cancer diagnostics market.

In addition to this, the funding and investments for such research projects have also improved. This too is expected to work in favor of the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing spending on development of top class healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe has also helped in pushing the development of the cancer diagnostics market.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five main regions of the global cancer diagnostics market. These regions are North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and , , and . Of these, the regional segment of North America is projected to dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. Availability of a matured healthcare infrastructure, presence of several key players, and early adoption of new-age therapeutics are some of the key reasons behind the growth of the North America market.

is projected to dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. Availability of a matured healthcare infrastructure, presence of several key players, and early adoption of new-age therapeutics are some of the key reasons behind the growth of the market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Increased spending on healthcare infrastructural development and research projects to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies in the global cancer diagnostics market include names such as Ambry Genetics, AstraZeneca plc, bioMeriux SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Genoptix, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc. among others.

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Methods

Biopsy

Bone Marrow Biopsy



Needle Biopsy



Endoscopic Biopsy

Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy



Colonoscopy



Sigmoidoscopy



Colposcopy



Others

Imaging

MRI Scan



PET Scan



CT Scan



Mammography



Ultrasound

Tumor Biomarker Tests

PSA Tests



CTC Tests



AFP Tests



CA 19-9



CA 125



EGFR



HER2



CEA



BRCA



KRAS



ALK

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Application

Blood Cancer



Breast Cancer



Colorectal Cancer



Kidney Cancer



Liver Cancer



Lung Cancer



Ovarian Cancer



Pancreatic Cancer



Prostate Cancer

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

