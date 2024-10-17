Cancer: Crosetto's Breakthrough Inventions with Potential to Save Millions of Lives and Billions of Dollars Approved for a Two-Hour Presentation at IEEE

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosetto Foundation for the Reduction of Cancer Deaths welcomes Transparency in Science.

Italian-American scientist Dario Crosetto expresses his gratitude to IEEE-NSS-MIC-RTSD General Chair and NSS Chairs for supporting Transparency in Science.

They approved his six articles for presentation, their titles available at the conference program (https://www.eventclass.org/contxt_ieee2024/scientific/online-program/session?s=N-29), each supported by two pages accepted by reviewers, allocating Crosetto nearly two hours on October 31, 2024, 16:20 EST to present his 3D-Flow and 3D-CBS breakthrough inventions on particle detection and cancer detection at the world's most important conference in particle physics and medical imaging, in Tampa, Florida, where 2,000 scientists will gather.

Crosetto will demonstrate his inventions' superiority in flexibility, performance, and cost-effectiveness, compared to all current and past projects in the field. His inventions provide powerful cost-efficient tools to physicists for discovering new particles and doctors to detect tumors with as few as 100 cancer cells —long before the 1,000,000 cells needed for detection by CT, MRI, mammograms.

He challenges his colleagues to provide references to any current or past project, funded or unfunded, able to match his 3D-Flow and 3D-CBS flexibility, performance, and cost, with potential to deliver superior results in discovering particles, reducing premature cancer deaths and lowering healthcare costs.

Given that unrefuted calculations and claims demonstrate Crosetto's inventions could have saved millions of lives, billions of dollars, and advanced science and technology in multiple fields, experts from CERN, Science Academies, and in particular the Pontifical Academy of Sciences —boasting 86 past and present Nobel Laureate members —take responsibility by attending (in person or remotely) his presentations. He urges them to provide references to calculations and demonstrations of any project/idea having a greater potential to reduce cancer deaths and costs.

Funding agencies, spending $2 trillion annually on research and development, and government institutions responsible for delivering the best services to their employees and citizens, along with the 236 wealthy individuals of the Giving Pledge —who commit to donating the majority of their wealth to philanthropy —and entrepreneurs committed to funding impactful projects, are invited to consider contributing just 0.00000067 of the over $30,000,000,000,000 already spent on R&D since Crosetto's inventions. This would enable him to build two 3D-CBS devices and allow experimental results to be the final judgement.

