Canadian skincare brand, Indeed Labs, is stepping into Scandinavia

Since Indeed Labs was launched in Canada 10 years ago, its mission has been to make premium quality formulas accessible and affordable; all products are fragrance-free, colourant-free, and strip away "filler" ingredients to use only premium actives. Leading the way in science and innovation, the line has designed targeted solutions that address real skin concerns of all ages. From acne to wrinkles, there is a solution for all skin types. The brand is equally passionate about creating responsibly; all products are cruelty-free, tested on real people, and most of their packaging is recyclable.