Canadian Fintech Tuhk Inc., Founded by Ethoca and NuData Security Veterans, Raises US$6 Million Seed Round Led by FINTOP, with Lloyds Banking Group and Capital One Ventures

TORONTO, CANADA, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuhk Inc., a fintech startup founded by Ethoca and NuData Security veterans, secured US$6 million in seed funding led by FINTOP, with participation from Lloyds Banking Group and Capital One Ventures. The platform aims to revolutionize payments by enabling secure, real-time collaboration among merchants, banks, and service providers to combat the global US$10.5 trillion cybercrime threat.

Tuhk's distributed platform transforms fragmented data into a cohesive intelligence network, designed to proactively neutralize fraud, maximise transaction approvals, reduce chargebacks, and streamline dispute resolution – all of which supports better service for genuine customers. The funding will be used to supercharge Tuhk's imminent launch in the UK, US, and Canada alongside major banks and merchants, delivering rapid validation through real-world deployments that showcase its fraud-fighting prowess against first-party fraud and misuse. Tuhk's go-to-market strategy will expand globally, deepening integrations with financial systems to enhance risk decisioning and customer experiences while fortifying the ecosystem against emerging threats.

"This funding round represents an important milestone for Tuhk, and we are grateful for the support from partners like Lloyds Banking Group, Capital One Ventures, and FINTOP," said Andre Edelbrock, Tuhk Co-Founder and CEO. "Their investment reflects shared confidence in our approach and provides valuable strategic guidance as we advance our work together. The capital will accelerate development of our collaborative technology platform, designed to connect financial institutions and businesses in real time. By enabling secure data exchange and coordinated decision-making, the platform helps reduce fraud losses, streamline dispute resolution, and support faster, more reliable payment approvals. With these resources, we look forward to expanding the platform's reach and delivering practical, scalable solutions that strengthen the global payments ecosystem."

"Collaboration is the only way we combat the increasing global threat of fraud and stop it from happening in the first place," said Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director at Lloyds Banking Group. "By accelerating the secure sharing of data and information, we'll collectively be in a far stronger position to stop the bad actors whilst ensuring a safer system for our customers."

Robin Scher, Head of Fintech Investment at Lloyds Banking Group, stated, "We're pleased to support Tuhk's growth through this investment, helping them strengthen their presence in the UK and lay the foundations for future expansion. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to developing innovative tools and harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance the industry's ability to tackle financial crime and protect customers."

Nathan Krishnamurthy, partner at Capital One Ventures, added, "Tuhk has a bold vision to redefine fraud prevention through collaboration. It unlocks a powerful multiplier to help prevent credit card fraud and disputes, by connecting signal data for scaled impact across the payments landscape."

John Philpott, General Partner at FINTOP, said, "Tuhk's real-time collaboration platform is a masterclass in that by uniting merchants, banks, and service providers against fraud's relentless evolution, Tuhk doesn't just defend; it redefines resilience, unlocking scalable growth for the entire payments stack."

Tuhk is poised to scale impact, uniting stakeholders to tackle fraud's evolution and drive growth across the payments landscape.

Tuhk (pronounced 'tuck') is the pioneering real-time data collaboration platform redefining fraud prevention and payments efficiency for merchants, banks, and service providers worldwide. Founded in 2025 by veterans from Ethoca and NuData Security, Tuhk transforms siloed data into a unified intelligence network, enabling proactive threat detection, elevated transaction approvals, and seamless resolutions—all while scaling secure, frictionless commerce against the $10.5 trillion cybercrime crisis.

