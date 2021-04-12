Canadian Betting Sites: The Top 10 Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada as Recommended by CanuckBets.com

CanuckBets.com announces the public release of its yearly report "Canadian Betting Sites 2021"

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanuckBets.com published its yearly top list of Canadian betting sites: The Top 10 Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada.

Three months in to 2021 we've seen enough to make our verdict and declare the winners for the top 10 online sports betting sites in Canada for 2021.

The winners were selected after careful consideration based on time tested concepts and established best practices by Canadian sports bettors. These include the variety and width of betting markets offered, the competitiveness of odds, and the betting bonuses and promotions offered. As a minimum, all finalists had to offer Canadian Dollars (CAD) as account currency, Canadian odds format on the betting slip, as well as payment options catering to Canadians such as Interac, Trustly, Instadebit or Muchbetter. Also they had to be provably fair, licensed and regulated, secure and trustworthy for users.

The report names the top sports betting sites in Canada for 2021 as follows:

The 10 Best Canadian Betting Sites by Category:

SportsInteraction - Best overall

Unibet - Best for betting on European soccer

bet365 - Best established brand

10bet - Best for live betting

LVbet - Best newcomer

LeoVegas - Best bonuses

Royal Panda - Best loyalty program

888sports – For playing casino games as well

Betway - Best for eSports betting

PowerPlay - Best for US sports

To see the full report please head over to https://www.canuckbets.com/

Things to Consider for a Canadian Player When Choosing an Online Betting Site: Our Ranking Factors

Reputation

It's always wise to listen to others with experience. You can either go to online gambling forums to hear out what fellow players have to say about a betting site. Or you can rely on portals such as CanuckBets.com who compile lists of best-in-class providers to go with.

Sports Markets Available

Don't forget why you are in it for in the first place. If you are planning to bet on one sport only, the most important factor is for the sportsbook to cover your events and to offer good odds on them.

Banking Options

Likewise, your ideal betting site has to support your preferred payment method, both when depositing funds and when withdrawing winnings. You plan to win and cash out after all, aren't you?

Customer Service

A great customer service is tipically the thing you don't know you need right until you need it. You never know when you'll need assistance from them so think ahead and pick a betting site that will help you reduce your frustration should it come to that.

A Word of Caution

All gambling sites are for 18+ visitors only. Some of the sites listed here or on our site CanuckBets.com may not be available in your province or territory. Please check your local laws regarding geographical, age or other restrictions. Please play responsibly. If you think you may have a gambling problem we strongly recommend you to consult with your family and seek professional help. As a first step, you can start with these sites:

http://www.cprg.ca/

https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

About CanuckBets.com

CanuckBets.com established itself as the go-to source for all things online gambling in Canada. Serving the casual Canadian player since 2019, CanuckBets.com built a reputation of providing the most comprehensive information there is, be it online wagering on sports or casino games like blackjack, roulette, table games, video poker or slots. Most importantly the portal offers impartial reviews of Canadian betting sites and various listings and rankings of providers. A wide range of topics like the ins and outs of betting on particular sports or using specific payment methods are also covered, all from a Canadian user's point of view.

