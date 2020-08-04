Canada to Lead ISO International Workshop on Safe Cannabis Production

The Standards Council of Canada and UL partner to help establish guidelines for the creation of an ISO Technical Committee on cannabis

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for medical and recreational cannabis products is surging, with a projected worth of up to US$103.9 billion by 2024. Given the rapid growth of this industry and the challenges with respect to the safety, security and sustainability of buildings, premises, facilities and operations handling cannabis, Canada will lead an ISO international workshop to develop guidelines in these areas.

Canada is uniquely positioned to offer global thought leadership based on the initiatives taken to date to address the safety, security and sustainability considerations in coordination with regulators, government and industry stakeholders since its 2018 legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use.

"Canada's experience in addressing the unique considerations in cannabis production has led to a call by industry and regulators to ensure that best practices are leveraged to reduce health and safety risks to employees, emergency responders and the general public," said Chantal Guay, CEO, Standards Council of Canada. "SCC is proud to partner with UL to facilitate this international discussion at ISO and to develop guidance for the benefit of the global market."

"UL is pleased to work with SCC to support Canada and the global community in developing guidance for emerging industries such as legalized cannabis," said Joseph Hosey, vice president and general manager for UL Canada. "To be successful in Canada and at the global level, companies need a replicable model to help them protect their employees, facilities and consumers. We've spoken with key players who are building premium brands and the safety and security of their operations is paramount."

The workshop will kick off in November 2020 covering three distinct areas: Safety of cannabis facilities, equipment and oil extraction operations; Secure handling of cannabis facilities, operations and transportation; and Good production practices guide for cannabis. The goal of the workshop is to publish guidelines to submit to ISO as seed documents for the creation of an ISO Technical Committee on Cannabis. Visit this site for more information on the international workshop.

About SCC

The Standards Council of Canada (SCC) is a Crown corporation that facilitates the development of standards and promotes their use to enhance Canada's competitiveness and well-being. It promotes the participation of Canadians in standardization activities to ensure Canada is at the table to help shape the standards of tomorrow. As Canada's national accreditation body, it accredits conformity assessment bodies to internationally or nationally recognized standards. SCC also accredits standards development organizations which are part of Canada's standardization system.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com . To learn more about our non-profit activities, visit UL.org .

Press Contacts:

Nadine James

Standards Council of Canada | Conseil canadien des normes

613 238-3222, ext./poste 462

nadine.james@scc.ca

www.scc-ccn.ca

Steven Brewster

Corporate Communications

UL

+1.415.577.8851

steven.brewster@ul.com

www.ul.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ul.com



SOURCE UL