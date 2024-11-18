Canada Releases its 2024 New Wheat Crop Report

Exports of high-quality wheat expected to top 25 million tonnes this year.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereals Canada today released its annual New Wheat Crop Report to domestic and global customers of Canadian wheat. The 2024 report provides a quality and functionality update and highlights Canadian wheat production.

Watch Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias introduce the 2024 New Wheat Crop Report Cover of 2024 New Wheat Crop Report showing a wheat field at harvest. Cereals Canada Logo

"In the 2024-25 crop year, Canada is expected to export 25.4 million tonnes of wheat to over 80 countries, with the quality and protein content that customers expect," stated Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer at Cereals Canada. "This will make Canada the world's third largest exporter of wheat, and the top exporter of high quality, high protein wheat, for the second year in a row."

In a season that started with ample precipitation in Western Canada, Canadian farmers grew nearly 34.3 million tonnes of high-quality wheat. Yields exceeded expectations, leading to a four percent increase in non-durum wheat production and an eight percent increase in durum wheat production. Quality was excellent for all classes with a high proportion of the crop grading No. 2 or better.

The CWRS crop had average protein content with a very high proportion grading No. 1 or No. 2.

A high proportion of the CWAD crop graded No. 1 or No. 2 and had average to higher-than average protein content.

The CPSR crop had average protein content, and a very high proportion graded No. 1 or No. 2.

A high proportion of the CESRW crop graded No. 1 or No. 2 with protein content that is slightly lower than average.

The technical data for the 2024 wheat crop will be presented at two customer webinars hosted by Cereals Canada on November 19 and 20, before a cereals value chain delegation embarks on four international trade and technical missions. This year's delegation, which includes Cereals Canada experts, value chain members, producer representatives, and the Canadian Grain Commission, will engage with 18 markets that purchased $8.6 billion worth of Canadian wheat in 2023.

"The New Crop Trade and Technical Missions help strengthen the competitiveness of the Canadian cereal industry," noted Dias. "Our targeted, in-market outreach provides opportunities to build relationships and create advocates for our industry, while engaging in market access discussions. It goes beyond simply providing updates on the quality of Canadian wheat."

The New Wheat Crop Report is prepared and presented annually, in partnership with the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), value chain members, and provincial grower commissions. This fall, Cereals Canada received over 115 samples of Western Canadian wheat from eight grain exporters for analysis. The Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO) contributed an assessment of Eastern Canadian winter wheat for the report.

To learn more about Canada's 2024 New Wheat Crop and download the 2024 Crop Summary, visit cerealscanada.ca/2024-wheat-crop/

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President, Communications & Value Chain Relations, E: epruden@cerealscanada.ca, C: 204-479-0166

