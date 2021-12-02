Canada Crane Market Size by Volume to Reach 6,132 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada crane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The crane market in Canada is expected to reach revenues of USD 1.4 billion by 2027.

is expected to reach revenues of by 2027. In 2020, Canadian economy contracted by 7.1% due to disruption in supply chain resulted during COVID-19 related lockdowns. The import-export scenario faced the similar circumstances during COVID-19. The Canadian government's long-term plan for the residential and commercial construction industry, along with investments in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting economic recovery in the country.

In 2019, the Government of Canada committed approximately USD 180 billion over 12 years for infrastructure that benefits Canadians, from public transit to trading ports, broadband networks to energy systems, and community services to natural areas, by investing in Canada Plan.

committed approximately over 12 years for infrastructure that benefits Canadians, from public transit to trading ports, broadband networks to energy systems, and community services to natural areas, by investing in Plan. According to UNCLYD, FDI in Canada dropped by 34% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the crisis caused by COVID-19, which implied a 69% drop in incoming investment flows in developed economies such as US, Germany , and the UK.

dropped by 34% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the crisis caused by COVID-19, which implied a 69% drop in incoming investment flows in developed economies such as US, , and the UK. The Canadian government has produced a sustainable recovery plan from the negative impact of the pandemic and planned to invest in green infrastructure ( USD 26.9 billion ), public transit ( USD 28.7 billion ), trade & transport ( USD 10.1 billion ), social infrastructure ( USD 25.3 billion ) and revenue-generating infrastructure projects.

), public transit ( ), trade & transport ( ), social infrastructure ( ) and revenue-generating infrastructure projects. In 2021, the federal and provincial governments of Canada are providing joint funding investment of over USD 29 million for 19 green infrastructure and water distribution projects across the Ontario region.

are providing joint funding investment of over for 19 green infrastructure and water distribution projects across the region. Although, the demand for cranes is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by 2022 due to the new precision control technology that will employ remote control and gyroscopes to securely rotate, and place crane loads even in windy circumstances.

The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including SANY Canada, Manitex International, Manitowoc North America, Zoomlion, Kobelco, Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Terex Corporation, Tadano, XCMG Group and others.

The Canada Crane Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 3.70% during the period 2021-2027 with high demand in <20 tons lifting capacity segment.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Value | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by crane type, application, and lifting capacity

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 5 other vendors

Canada Crane Market – Segmentation

The construction sector in Canada is continuously developing. The market is being boosted by the advanced technologies that focusses on plans such as smart cities and transportation infrastructure in Canada .

is continuously developing. The market is being boosted by the advanced technologies that focusses on plans such as smart cities and transportation infrastructure in . Canada's mining crane market expects to reach 473 units by 2027. The segment accounted for 7.6% share of the overall crane market in 2020.

mining crane market expects to reach 473 units by 2027. The segment accounted for 7.6% share of the overall crane market in 2020. Floating cranes are used mainly in bridge building and port construction. However, they are also used for occasional loading and unloading of heavy loads on and off ships. The cargo transport/port crane market in Canada is expected to reach USD 141 million by 2027.

is expected to reach by 2027. The market for mobile cranes is mostly driven by high-end urban and infrastructural development projects. The mobile crane market in Canada expects to reach 3,122 units by 2027.

Canada Crane Market by Crane Type

Mobile Cranes

Crawler cranes



Rough Terrain Cranes



All Terrain Cranes



Truck-Mounted Cranes



Others

Fixed Cranes

Overhead Cranes



Tower Cranes

Canada Crane Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Cargo Transportation/Port

Manufacturing

Others

Canada Crane Market by Lifting Capacity

<20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

>200 Tons

Canada Crane Market – Dynamics

The increasing demand for cranes is attributed to investments by developed countries, favourable government policies and FDIs, upcoming industrial developments in the construction industries and government initiatives such as Bruce Power Refurbishment, Ontario Line, and so on. The government is planning to invest in the green infrastructure, transport, residential, and retail sectors. It is expected that government will invest a capital of USD 135 billion in 2021-2031 for infrastructure upgradation. The government is investing in the development of 200 smart cities by 2030 to improve the living culture of residents and empower communities to innovate across the country. In Canada, the rental business is growing rapidly and gaining momentum in the market. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, most of the rental equipment market in Canada is dominated by unorganized players.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government Investments for Power Generation via Renewable Energy Projects

Increase in Stainless Steel Production

Upgrade of Crane Attachments

Introduction of Innovative Technology

Major Vendors

Sany

Manitex International

Zoomlion

Liebherr

Tadano

XCMG

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Konecranes

Terex Corporation

Manitowoc

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sarens

BRODERSON Manufacturing Corp.

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works Co Ltd

Distributors

Juki America . Inc

. Inc Demag

ConEquip

Toromont

