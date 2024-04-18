Canaan Shines at Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN), the creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners, captured the spotlight at the highly anticipated Blockchain Life 2024 event in Dubai, UAE, on April 15th-17th. As the world's first blockchain company listed on Nasdaq, Canaan introduced its cutting-edge One-Stop Mining Solutions, flagship Avalon miners, and the eye-catching Avalon Nano 3. Canaan also emphasized strategies of Bitcoin green mining in the Middle East.

One-Stop Mining Solutions

Canaan is the creator of the ASIC Bitcoin mining chip and has been consistently upgrading new products and services to facilitate greener and easier mining experiences for the clients.

The transition towards sustainable stable and reliable Bitcoin mining investments has inspired Canaan to develop One-Stop Mining Solutions with high ROI to customers and adapting to various environment including high-temperature, dusty and sandy scenarios. Avalon Miners features leading PE performance, most cost-effectiveness. Avalon Boxes offer customized with air-cooling and immersion cooling Bitcoin miners, along with ready sites for swift deployment of mining rigs in seven countries worldwide.

Avalon Nano

Avalon Nano is the coolest handy miner in the world, designed to be portable and user-friendly. Resembling a mobile hard disk, it's compact enough to fit in your pocket and comes in lively colors.

Avalon Nano aims to make mining more accessible to everyone, while creatively raising public awareness about Bitcoin mining. Easy to set up, this innovative product has garnered positive feedback from customers for its quiet operation and simplicity. Avalon Nano stands out with its dual functionality – it is not only capable of mining Bitcoin but can also provide warmth for your hands and feet during chilly winters.

Green Bitcoin Mining

The Middle East is at the forefront of green transition efforts, aligning perfectly with Canaan's green mining strategy. Canaan's green mining strategy focuses on enhancing the environmental friendliness of Avalon miners and Avalon Boxes. Canaan is dedicated to developing more efficient chip designs and air-cooling mining rigs, leading the global development of immersion cooling miners. Through collaborations with partners in Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, and the US, Canaan is actively promoting green mining practices by utilizing clean energies such as hydroelectricity.

Committed to advancing the prosperity and sustainability of the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, Canaan continues to set the standard as a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining industry. By providing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services, Canaan keep empowering its partners and driving innovation across the mining industry.

Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com