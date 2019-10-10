Can & Closure Sealants Market to Reach US$ 647.7 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Can & Closure Sealants Market By Application Type (Can and Closure), By Technology Type (Water-Based Sealants and Solvent-Based Sealants), By Product Type (PVC-Free Sealants and PVC-Based Sealants), By End-Use Industry Type (Food, Beverages, Aerosol, and Others), By Material Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This 255-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, on the can & closure sealants market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants until 2025. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Can & Closure Sealants Market: Highlights from the Report

Packaging is a convoluted process that requires the meticulous attention of a multitude of things from distribution to shelf life including materials used for packaging, products that are packaged, and technology used to maintain product quality as well as freshness. Sealants are preferably used in the packaging industry to preserve products with a prime aim to extend their shelf life. The sealants market for can & closure applications has undergone a remarkable evolution over the years. Also, the functions of sealants have grown beyond simply allowing easy access.

As per Stratview Research, the global can & closure sealants market is projected to grow at a reasonable rate over the next five years to reach US$ 647.7 million by 2025. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyles and consumer preference towards packaged food products instead of bulk products are poised to continue driving the demand for packaging products, benefiting the metal packaging as well as sealants used in metal cans and closures. Another trend that is the further fueling the growth of can & closure sealants market is the growing demand for personalized and sophisticated packaging.

Based on application type, Can is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Plastic pollution is one of the most important environmental concerns today. Ocean plastic is being directly linked to health concerns as it breaks down and gets into the food and water supplies that human consume. Due to this, the demand for metal can packaging for RTD (ready-to-drink) tea and coffee drink, craft beer, packaged water, wine, etc. has been soaring.

PVC-free sealant is likely to remain the more dominant as well as the faster-growing product type during the forecast period as compared to PVC-based sealants which are rarely used for food and beverage packaging because of undesired substances that may get migrated into food.

Based on the material type, the can & closure sealants market is segmented as silicone, polyurethane, acrylic, and others. Silicone is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing sealant material during the forecast period. Polyurethane is likely to remain the second-largest sealant material type over the same period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's can & closure sealants market. Globally, China is likely to remain the second largest market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are also likely to generate even-handed demand for can & closure sealants in years to come. The North American market is largely driven by the USA which is expected to remain the largest can & closure sealants market globally, driven by a fair growth in the metal packaging industry coupled with the presence of many tier players including metal can manufacturers and distributors.

The global can & closure sealants market is consolidated with the presence of a few global and a handful local players. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Altana AG, UBIS (Asia) Public Company Limited, Fukuoka Packing Co., Ltd., Tekni-Plex, Inc., and Advanced Chemical Industries S.A.E. are the major suppliers of sealants for can & closures globally. New product development, application development, and execution of M&As are the imperative growth strategies adopted by most of the market participants in order to better position themselves in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global can & closure sealants market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By Application Type

Can (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Closure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By Technology Type

Water-Based Sealants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Solvent-Based Sealants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By Product Type

PVC-Free Sealants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PVC-Based Sealants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Food (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Beverage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerosol (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By Material Type

Silicone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyurethane (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Acrylic (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Can & Closure Sealants Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: the UK, France , Germany , Italy , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: South America , the Middle East , and Others)

