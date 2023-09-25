Campus With A Conscience hosts a week-long UN festival

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, inspiration, dedication and entertainment were just some of the key factors that brought a city together in a united effort to drive interest and action toward the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In a wonderful display of unity, corporate leaders, non-governmental organisations, local school children, special society groups, influencers and over 22,000 students from all across Malaysia gathered at Sunway University, Sunway City for a week-long festival of events and activations in support of the United Nations 17 SDGs. Campus With A Conscience - Local Action for Global Goals 2023, was celebrated from Monday 18 September to Friday 22 September.

Photo 1: SMK Kota Kemuning students visiting the Local Action for Global Goals 2023 event Photo 2: [left to right] HE Dr Peter Blomeyer, German Ambassador to Malaysia and Steven Penafort, Managing Director of First Ambulance standing in front of Malaysia’s first sustainable ambulance Photo 3: HE Ailsa Terry UK High Commissioner to Malaysia granting a child’s wish through the Wishing Wall

This unique festival, and the first of its kind in Asia, was back for the second year with featured talks, performances, interactive workshops, and corporate displays on sustainability from pioneering brands such as Blueshark, Uniqlo, The Body Shop and Aquaria, daily flag parades, on-stage demonstrations, a sustainable marketplace and a space to connect with leaders, changemakers, activists, private sector as well as live musical performances

The festival was launched with a heart-warming, inclusive fashion show featuring senior citizens from Subang Jaya community and group of children with special needs who mesmerised and captivated the campus audience.

Joining the excited visitors on campus was a host of international dignitaries including HE Dr Peter Blomeyer, German Ambassador to Malaysia, and for her first official education engagement HE Ailsa Terry UK High Commissioner to Malaysia, HE Mr. Sami Leino, the Finnish Ambassador to Malaysia, and Ms. Karima El Korri, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

The noteworthy occasion also received royal approval as Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, visited the campus and congratulated everyone for the success of the occasion.

During the event, there was an e-waste collection where staff and students were able to environmentally dispose their unwanted electrical items. Since the start of the initiative, over 35,000kg electrical waste has been collected.

Younger participants from schools all across the country were invited to enjoy an interactive "Treasure Our Planet Trail" across the campus, learning new 17 SDG facts every step of their journey of enlightenment, helping to ensure the next generation will continue to carry the message of influence and action.

Also taking part in the flag parade and presenting on stage were members of Malaysia's Special Olympics team led by National Director, Jacque Kok Lee Min.

Daily on-stage demonstrations included a creative upcycling demonstration hosted by Maslisa Zainuddin of Sunway University, whilst the campus also played host to Malaysia's first ever sustainable ambulance.

One of the most outstanding elements of this year's event was a uniquely created Wishing Wall, which featured the wishes of 280 children from local orphanages and refugee homes. To grant these wishes, the Sunway community was invited to donate through Malaysia's first ever charity vending machine and the event fully lived up to its reputation as all 280 wishes were granted. The vending machine was supplied and generously sponsored by Advanced Food Technologies (AFT).

The week-long event was an overwhelming success and a great advert for Malaysia in the global world of sustainability. Professor Dato' Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Sunway Education Group said, "This event is very much centred around making long term collaborations and bringing people together. It is a platform which highlights the role we all play in creating awareness on current issues centred on planetary health, and in nurturing our Sunway community on sustainable living practices and the need for solutions towards addressing critical global challenges."

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University added, "Through this event, we are able to provide an avenue for various organisations, communities and charities to spread awareness and raise funds, as well as for global brands to showcase their sustainability initiatives."

Representatives of the exhibitors have also shared some of the exciting moments during the event.

"A key focus of our Re.UNIQLO Studio initiative this week is our Repair and Remake Workshop. We aim to educate students and the broader community about the importance of extending the lifespan of their UNIQLO garments." Uniqlo

"One of the highlights of the event was communicating with the students of Sunway campus, sharing our experience with them, and letting them know more about The Lost Food Project." The Lost Food Project

"We are glad to be part of this event and we hope to contribute more to sustainability through events like this in the future." Stand Pie Me

"We gained a lot of exposure, and we thank Sunway for allowing us this opportunity to share our cookies with the community." GOLD

The Local Action for Global Goals 2023 emphasised the need for the world to work together to deliver the Global Goals by 2030 through a range of special events and inspiring activations for all ages and interests. It brought together world leaders, policy-makers, decision-makers, business leaders, partners, academics, scientists, stakeholders, activists, and advocates from around the world to connect, examine solutions, identify a path forward, and work collectively in achieving the Global Goals at a critical time.

Malaysia can be rightly proud of this unique Sunway festival and its ongoing contribution towards this global goal.

