Campus Kalundborg announces DKK 320m expansion plan to become a leading hub for education, research and innovation within biomanufacturing and biosolutions

SLAGELSE, Denmark, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DKK 320 million has been awarded for the development of a new campus that will provide the setting for close collaboration between educational institutions while offering students real-world experience through close interaction with industry.

With the initiative, industry and educational partners are joining forces to make the Biotech city of Kalundborg an internationally leading hub for education, research and innovation within biomanufacturing and biosolutions.

Central to the initiative is the establishment of a new 11,000-12,000m² campus building (preliminary estimate) that will include a pilot plant, laboratories and creation spaces, providing the facilities needed to conduct cutting-edge teaching, research and development.

The expanded physical campus settings will create a unique educational environment where students from a broad range of academic, vocational and professional programmes can collaborate across disciplines while gaining real-world experience through close interaction with industry professionals. The overall success criterion for the campus is to increase the local student population from approx. 500 students today to 1,500 by 2030.

"With this initiative, Kalundborg prepares a significant step on the impressive journey towards becoming a leader in biotech and life science. The broad collaboration and the strong local support are both inspiring and a good example of how both education and business can be strengthened locally by connecting them more closely. With the government's new life science strategy and by opening up to more international students, I believe that we can help create a good framework for this brilliant local initiative," says Minister of Higher Education and Science Christina Egelund.

Strong group of partners

The new initiative has been developed in collaboration between numerous partners, including key organisations with activities in Kalundborg: University College Absalon, University of Copenhagen (UCPH), Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Teknika, Nordvestsjællands Erhvervs- og Gymnasieuddannelser (NEG), Royal Danish Academy, Helix Lab, Knowledge Hub Zealand, Novo Nordisk, Novonesis, Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Municipality of Kalundborg, and AP Pension. The diverse group of partners ensures a comprehensive and collaborative approach to the development and implementation of the new initiative.

AP Ejendomme, a subsidiary of AP Pension, will build and own the new campus building, which will be used by the education partners for education and research purposes.

In addition to this, more than DKK 320 million has been committed to the Campus Kalundborg project. The Novo Nordisk Foundation is awarding up to DKK 202 million to fund the development of a unique teaching and training environment during 2025-2031. This includes establishment of new laboratories and makerspaces, the enhancement of recruitment and teaching activities, and the strengthening of collaboration with local industry for education and continuing education.

Novo Nordisk A/S is awarding DKK 120 million to fund the rent, for a seven-year period, starting when the new campus building has been finalised.

Speaking on behalf of the newly established Campus Kalundborg Association, which includes all partners involved in the initiative, the Chairperson who is also Director at Absalon Health and Science, Daniel Schwartz Bojsen notes:

"We will establish an educational symbiosis across institutions, with industry as an active partner. Kalundborg is the ideal location, due to the well-established industry cluster and its world-leading model of the Kalundborg Symbiosis. In addition, the existing local educational initiatives have seen very positive results – both regarding the recruitment of national and international students and the retention of graduates as employees in the industry. This is a truly visionary initiative, responding to several national agendas within education and research. This includes the importance of ensuring locally anchored educations in close proximity to and in collaboration with the industry, strengthening the pipeline for the growing life-science sector and Danish production industry in general as well as strengthening the pipeline for the vocational educations."

Daniel Schwartz Bojsen concludes: "Now the search for an innovative and collaborative Campus Director will start. The Director will lead the project and ensure together with the newly established board of directors that the ambitious vision of the partners will be realised."

Building on a legacy of collaboration

The new initiative builds on a legacy of collaboration and success that spans 50 years. The Kalundborg Model, a unique culture of collaboration based on mutual trust and strong partnerships among public and private partners, has been the cornerstone of Kalundborg's growth and development.

"This new initiative is taking our very successful partnership model to the next level. When the individual strength and competencies of each of these visionary partners come together, also taking into account the experience of operating educations in Kalundborg and the very strong collaboration between the industry and students in Kalundborg, I foresee that we will create a vibrant campus environment that not only fosters innovation and learning but also strengthens the vitality of Kalundborg's urban life, its educational landscape, its dynamic industries, and its engaged civil society. Together, these elements will create a community where knowledge, opportunity, and quality of life thrive side by side," says Mayor of the Municipality of Kalundborg Martin Damm.

Press event today

The Campus Kalundborg initiative will be launched at a press event today at 13.30-14.30 in Kalundborg, at Helix Lab, Campus Kalundborg 3, where the partners behind the initiative as well as the Danish Minister of Higher Education and Science Christina Egelund will be present.

Journalists with a valid press pass are invited to attend. After the press meeting, it will be possible to interview the minister, the partners behind the initiative and students from the various educational programmes on offer at Campus Kalundborg.

Key facts

Kalundborg is the largest biotech industrial hub in Scandinavia with companies such as Novo Nordisk, Novonesis, Novo Nordisk Engineering (NNE), Unibio, Meliora Bio, Kalundborg Refinery and Ørsted. These companies, along with an extensive ancillary industry of highly specialised subcontractors and a growing ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, contribute to the vibrant industrial hub in Kalundborg. The Kalundborg Symbiosis, BIOPRO Research and Innovation partnership, and Biotech City Alliance are also integral to the ongoing success and development of the region.

An impressive number of educational programmes from vocational to master's level have already been established at Campus Kalundborg:

1992: Vocational programme as process operator and industrial operator at NEG Kalundborg (in Danish)

2016: A specialisation in pharma and food ingredients on the vocational process operator programme at NEG Kalundborg (in Danish)

2017: BEng in Biotechnology at University College Absalon (in Danish and in English)

2018: Bachelor of Biomedical Laboratory Science at University College Absalon (in Danish)

2020: BEng in Mechanical Engineering at University College Absalon (in Danish)

2022: Helix Lab Research and Education Center2023: Bachelor of Technology Management and Marine Engineering at Teknika (in Danish)

2023: BA in Architecture at the Royal Danish Academy (in Danish)

2023: Industrial MSc in Biomanufacturing at DTU (in English)

2024: MSc in Biosolutions at UCPH (in English).

Additional educational programmes are planned for the coming years.

Quotes from individual contributors

University College Absalon

"This initiative strengthens the ties between education, industry and innovation, continuing the journey Absalon embarked on with the launch of our first educational programme in Kalundborg. Since 2017, we have been preparing students for careers in the biotech and industrial sectors, and over the years, this collaboration has proven the value of working together across sectors. We now look forward to contributing to this enhanced partnership and exploring new opportunities, such as expanding the international programmes offered at Absalon.", says Camilla Wang, Rector, University College Absalon

Technical University of Denmark

"At DTU we welcome this initiative, where different educational institutions and traditions can meet and inspire each other in close interaction with companies and industry. We look forward to exploring new ways of collaborating with Campus Kalundborg as a framework. The initiative fits well with DTU's vision of being present throughout Denmark and establishing close partnerships with private and public companies. This will contribute to filling more of the vacant engineering jobs throughout Denmark," says DTU's Senior Vice President Carsten Orth Gaarn-Larsen.

University of Copenhagen

At UCPH, we are excited to be part of the educational development in Kalundborg. Biosolutions is a rapidly expanding field that draws from several of our departments and key research areas. We are very keen on the tight industry collaboration opportunities, for both students and researchers, and we can already see the emergence of exciting new interdisciplinary research avenues with the other academic partners in Kalundborg. Finally, we see this as an option to further strengthen international recruitment to our MSc programmes and hence Danish industry, says Associate Dean at SCIENCE, Andreas de Neergaard.

Teknika - Copenhagen College of Technology Management and Marine Engineering

Rector Ulrik Bak Nielsen is pleased that Teknika can become part of a new joint campus in Kalundborg. He says: "As a student in technology management and marine engineering, it will be important to meet other disciplines already in your studies. A joint campus will make this possible. Furthermore, a joint campus will be able to present both good social communities and offer up-to-date teaching facilities. We look forward to working with all stakeholders."

NEG

"I look forward to offering our vocational programme students in NEG Kalundborg hands-on learning in an innovative campus with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, among students from various educational levels. This will not only enhance our students learning experience but also equip them with the skills to become the next generation of skilled professionals in Kalundborg," says Steffen Lund, Director at NEG.

Royal Danish Academy

"We see great potential in collaborating with businesses and other professions, both within research and education. A revolution is taking place these years within biogenic building materials. In this respect, we think that the proximity to the industrial symbiosis can create completely new opportunities in this area," states Jakob Brandtberg Knudsen, Dean of Architecture, Royal Danish Academy.

Knowledge Hub Zealand

"With the establishment of Campus Kalundborg as a cornerstone of the city's educational infrastructure, Knowledge Hub Zealand can now expand its focus to also attracting more research and innovation to Kalundborg. Just as the campus is designed to meet the local industry's educational needs, our efforts to draw in world-class research and cutting-edge innovation will align with the region's strategic goals. Research and innovation are essential components of building one of the world's leading clusters in biotech and biosolutions. While completing the campus remains a priority, integrating these elements is key to realising the full potential of Kalundborg's ecosystem," says Christian Beenfeldt, Project Director, Knowledge Hub Zealand.

AP Ejendomme

Peter Olsson, CEO of AP Ejendomme (subsidiary of AP Pension), says: "We already have a strong and valuable collaboration with both Novo Nordisk and Kalundborg Municipality, which has resulted in the construction of Helix Lab here on campus and Munkesøhuse in the centre of Kalundborg. We look forward to participating in this ground-breaking project, and we are proud and happy to be able to contribute to the continuous development of Campus Kalundborg and Kalundborg as a city".

Novonesis A/S

"We are thrilled to be part of this initiative that further solidifies Kalundborg's position as a leading hub for education, research and innovation. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of our industry, the municipality and educational partners, we are creating a dynamic environment where education and innovation thrive. At Novonesis, we have for many years worked closely together with the educational programmes in Kalundborg, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration with Campus Kalundborg. This initiative not only benefits the local community but also strengthens Denmark's standing in the global biosolutions sector," says Steen Skærbæk, Head of Bulk Operations Plant Kalundborg, Novonesis.

Novo Nordisk Foundation

"We are happy to support this initiative, which will strengthen the coherence and quality of education within the biomanufacturing and biosolutions sphere. Kalundborg provides the optimal location for bringing education at all levels together while ensuring close proximity to the industry," says Berith Bjørnholm, Senior Vice President, Education & Outreach, the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Novo Nordisk A/S

"In this initiative, we are not just building a new campus. We are establishing a new way of collaboration between educational programmes as well as between teachers, students and industry. Kalundborg is known for its strong Public Private Partnership as well as for having the world's leading industrial symbiosis with the largest biomanufacturing cluster. We will build upon the unique results already achieved by the many stakeholders, educational institutions and the Municipality of Kalundborg. The initiative will become a leaver for technological development and growth for the industrial activities in Kalundborg but also for industry in Denmark as a whole", says Michael Hallgren, Senior Vice President, API Manufacturing, Novo Nordisk.