Camping Equipment Market to Witness CAGR of 7% (2022-2028) Due to Better Product Offering and Growing Camping Activities| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Camping Equipment Market is expected to reach 30.16 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Tents {Tunnel Tent, Dome Tent, Geodesic Tent, Others}, Sleeping Bags, Furniture {Chairs & Stools, Tables, Cots & Hammocks, Others}, Cooking Systems & Kitchenware, Camping Gear & Accessories); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); Region/Country.

The Camping Equipment market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Camping Equipment market. The Camping Equipment market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Camping Equipment market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

According to the National Caravan Council (NCC), the U.K. camping industry 'is at the forefront of U.K. Tourism. The majority of businesses in the industry are SMEs or micro-enterprises, usually independently owned and managed as a family concern. Similarly, It has been witnessed across the world that individuals are now focusing on outdoor activities such as camping that require minimal travel, are more cost-effective, and benefits individuals' mental and physical health. Therefore, with growing participation of individuals in outdoor recreational activities has resulted in the growth of the camping equipment and supplies demand across the world.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Johnson Outdoor Inc., Nemo Equipment Inc., Newell Brands, Big Agnes Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, AMG Group, Exxel Outdoors, mont-bell Co. Ltd. Nordisk Company AS, and ADL-Tent Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world has had a tremendous impact on different spectra of society, the market for camping equipment no less. Returning to some likeness of normalcy depends on continued safety measures, effective diagnostic testing, and widespread vaccination. COVID-19 has caused widely documented supply chain and logistics disruptions across industries, including those in the camping equipment industry, which have been exacerbated during the latter portion of fiscal 2021. However, as stay-at-home restrictions were lifted in many parts of the world by the 2nd-3rd quarter of 2020, the major industry players across North America and Europe saw an increase in demand for many of its outdoor recreational and camping products later during fiscal 2020 as consumers took advantage of being outdoors. As a result, the camping industry experienced strong demand in the latter half of fiscal 2020.

The global Camping Equipment market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into tents, sleeping bags, furniture, cooking systems, and kitchenware, and camping gear and accessories. Among these, cooking systems and kitchenware is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the launch of new and technologically advanced cooking equipment such as stoves and other utensils.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. In 2020, the offline category held a majority share in the market, mainly due to the presence of big specialty stores, sporting goods stores, and other brick-and-mortar stores offering camping and other outdoor recreational equipment and tools across the world.

Camping Equipment Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America leads the market in 2021. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of camping among the millennials, as camping is proven to have an impact on reducing stress and contributes to emotional and physical health. Furthermore, as per the North American Camping Report by KOA, Millennials and Gen Xers make up three-quarters of all campers, with Millennials alone accounting for 40%.

The major players targeting the market include

Decathlon S.A.

Johnson Outdoor Inc.

Nemo Equipment Inc.

Newell Brands

Big Agnes Inc.

Nordisk Company AS

AMG Group

Exxel Outdoors

mont-bell Co. Ltd

Oase Outdoors ApS

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Camping Equipment Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Camping Equipment market?

Which factors are influencing the Camping Equipment market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Camping Equipment market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Camping Equipment market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Camping Equipment market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Camping Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market size 2028 USD 30.16 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Camping Equipment Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea Companies profiled Decathlon S.A., Johnson Outdoor Inc., Nemo Equipment Inc., Newell Brands, Big Agnes Inc., Nordisk Company AS, AMG Group, Exxel Outdoors, mont-bell Co. Ltd, Oase Outdoors ApS. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Distribution Channel; By Region/Country

