CAMPARI CURATES AN UNFORGETTABLE LAUNCH PARTY AT FESTIVAL DE CANNES: THE CAMPARI CINÉMATHÈQUE AT HYDE BEACH BY CAMPARI

The event was inspired by the brand's new campaign, which turns the lens on the real-life moments that become remarkable stories. On this unforgettable evening, Campari took on the role as curator, Hyde Beach became the set, with guests and famous faces taking centre stage and becoming the protagonists of their own story.

Hosted at Hyde Beach by Campari - located on the famous stretch of beach, and in the heart of the iconic film festival – a show-stopping event space was custom-built for the 77th Festival and designed in Campari's signature style.

The star-studded guestlist celebrating with Campari included Adrien Brody, Victoria Justice, Marina Barbosa, Paz Vega, Cole Walliser, Ellen von Unwerth, Caro Daur, Rafa Kalimann, Jessica Wang, Nataly Osmann, Lady Victoria Harvey, Pierfrancesco Favino, Claudia Gerini, Saul Nanni, Malika Ayane and many more. Also on hand was Cole Walliser, who captured guests on his famous GLAMbot, and renowned photographer German Larkin.

The Campari Cinémathèque event was structured as a series of takes – special shots, photo opportunities and activities – designed to immerse guests in a true-to-life movie experience.

The journey from take-to-take took guests through the entire space, from the ground-floor Campari Bar with its mirrored ceiling and movie-set lights to the Pier – an overwater jetty with loungers and parasols.

Take 1 recreated a red-carpet walk at a movie premiere. A light installation mimicked the flash photography of a crowd of paparazzi, and surround-sound audio replicated the cacophony of camera clicks and calls to pose. Guests were filmed by a real cameraman, with images live-streamed onto plasma screens throughout the space.

Take 2 revealed a photocall in the Campari Bar – for an iconic Negroni or Campari Spritz.

Take 3 placed guests in a real-life set, replicating the experience of starring in a Campari campaign.

Take 4 immersed guests in the unique sensory world of the Campari Room. Here, the human bartender blended with Artificial Intelligence, as guests were served a freshly made Negroni whilst they created their own remarkable Campari & Cinema story.

For Take 5, guests stepped into the role of director, checking out livestreamed Cannes action on a dazzling bank of plasma screens on the Director's Wall.

Take 6 became the Campari Cinema. Guests took to the stage on a 360-degree terrace, where they were precision-filmed by a robotic Bolt camera against the stunning backdrops of the Croisette and Mediterranean Sea.

In Take 7, bartenders from four of the world's best bars created signature Campari cocktails in mixology moments that were sure to be pure theatre. Guest bars were Camparino in Galleria from Milan, Bar Nouveau in Paris, Salmon Guru from Madrid, and Donovan from London. The Camparino team served a selection of iconic Campari cocktails to guests, including the Negroni, Campari Spritz and the Negroni Sbagliato. Alongside these classic cocktails, the Camparino team served the Red Carpet – Cannes Edition: a fresh tasting and salty cocktail inspired by the Cannes Riviera.

The final take, the moment that started the party. The lights dropped, the cameras started to roll, and the music began… making it a night to remember.

Campari Group's Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa comments: "Unveiling our passion for brilliant film storytellers at the iconic Festival de Cannes is a privilege. The uniting message behind We Are Cinema is one that is shared across the cinema industry and Festival de Cannes – to celebrate creativity, innovation, and passion in film. It has been incredible to see it come to life, giving guests the opportunity to become the protagonist of their own story, over a perfectly crafted Campari cocktail."

Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

#CampariCinema #WeAreCinema #Cannes2024 #FestivalDeCannes #DrinkResponsibly

www.campari.com

https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari

https://www.facebook.com/Campari

https://instagram.com/campariofficial





ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

ABOUT CAMPARINO

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416421/Campari_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416422/Campari_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416420/Campari_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416423/Campari_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416424/Campari_5.jpg