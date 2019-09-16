Campaign Set To Unite The World To Be Announced At Press Conference On September 26th

The year-long initiative will help secure commitments toward the $350 billion in additional funding needed annually to achieve the United Nations Global Goals in the world's poorest 59 countries, by combining smart approaches to aid with different sources of capital - from big philanthropy, the private sector, to helping drive investments from governments around the world.

In partnership with Live Nation and Diversified Production Services (DPS), the campaign will culminate on September 26, 2020, with a historic 10-hour global media event that will span five continents, which is expected to be the largest and most viewed cause event in history.

Global Goal Live will bring together governments and NGOs, leading artists and entertainers, and CEOs of the world's largest corporations, among other partners, in a historic effort to help end extreme poverty, tackle climate change and reduce inequality. Several government officials, artists and entertainers that have signed on to the campaign will participate in the press conference.

The press conference will also name the key private sector leaders working with Global Citizen to drive the policy outcomes needed to achieve the Global Goals. The coalition of private sector leaders is being led by Teneo, bringing their unparalleled network of corporate relationships to the campaign. The firm has partnered closely with Global Citizen on a number of initiatives over the last several years.

The campaign is being launched now because the next 18 months will shape the future of humanity - it's the last chance to course correct to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change and reduce inequality in time to reach the 2030 Global Goals deadline agreed to by all world leaders in 2015.

Global Citizen is best known for its social advocacy campaigns and global festivals - including the Global Citizen Festival - which has been held in New York City, Montreal, Mumbai, Hamburg, London, Berlin, and more recently in Johannesburg - where tens of thousands of Global Citizens come together, along with millions more through global online and television viewing, to witness the power of their actions in person. Since 2012, over 23 million actions have been taken on the Global Citizen platform, which have unlocked $40 billion in commitments that are set to affect the lives of over 2.25 billion people, improving access to health, education and nutrition in the world's poorest countries.

Global Citizen

Global Citizen engages with more than 25 million advocates and activists each month. Most of them are millennials, who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Through the platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions — as part of a global community committed to driving lasting change. They can redeem those awards to attend Global Citizen events and experiences that take place all over the world. To date, the actions by Global Citizen's community around the world, along with their high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $40 billion that is set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information visit www.Globalcitizen.org

Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Their clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 800 employees located in 19 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com

