Camouflaged GWM P series Pickup Trucks Spotted in International Markets

The P Series pickups are equipped with Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW), as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers can seamlessly use their mobile phone's features, offering greater versatility and unleashing a smart, Internet-powered automobile experience.

As GWM's global signature pickup truck, the P Series is known for its intelligent safety design, incorporating comfort, and intelligent features, meeting user needs across a wide range of daily driving scenarios. As a premium, mainstream model targeting modern private drivers, it stands apart from other GWM's current range, enriching GWM's product offering and competitiveness in international markets. Moreover, the all-new design, intelligent functionality, and safety features will redefine consumers' perception towards the brand.

Continuous and large-scale R&D investment is critical to develop high-tech automobile applications. GWM possesses advanced R&D capabilities, which powers its cutting-edge SUV, pickup truck, and powertrain design and development. The company aims to establish 10 R&D centers in seven countries. It now enjoys a presence in Japan, the U.S, Germany, India, Austria, and South Korea. With its Baoding headquarters as the core, the brand covers Europe, Asia, and North America, developing new products based on local market requirements and accelerating its internationalization strategy.

GWM remains committed to exploring and deploying autonomous driving technology. The P Series' LDW and LKA are the first such technologies to enter mass production. GWM has funded dozens of new tech start-ups to hatch and encourage new autonomous ventures. Initial commercialized applications have been seen recently.

To better serve global users, GWM has established a global production system with five vehicle plants in Baoding, Xushui, Tianjin, Chongqing and Tula (Russia); it also has several full-fledged production bases under construction, as part of a "11+5" global production network.

GWM is a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer. The firm was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. With four brands, including HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM Pickup, the carmaker produces both conventional and new energy vehicles and focuses on the SUV and pickup truck categories. GWM can independently support its core components, including engines and transmissions. In 2019, GWM sold 1,058,648 new vehicles, an increase of 1.43% year-on-year, exceeding the one million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

