Camo Studio for iPad introduces a free, first-of-its-kind video recording and streaming experience enabled by iPadOS 17

Content creators, streamers and creative professionals can now use their iPad as a full-featured tool for streaming and recording video in the studio, at home, or on the road – all for free.

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate , makers of Camo, today announced the release of Camo Studio for iPad. Enabled by the new capabilities of iPadOS 17, Camo combines a creative canvas with a streaming and recording toolkit that works just as well on the road as at a desk or in a studio. Now, content creators can connect their camera and microphone for streaming and recording on the go; gamers can connect their console via capture card, create a scene, and play live on YouTube, Twitch or Trovo; and anyone from filmmakers to Switch players can connect a camera or console to use the iPad as a field monitor or simply a larger screen.

Camo Studio for iPad

"Today Camo brings a new experience to the iPad, making it easy for both beginners and professionals to stream live video, record amazing content, or both at the same time," said Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate. "Once you start creating with Camo, there's no going back. What used to involve a computer, unintuitive software and a steep learning curve now takes just an iPad, your fingertips and a few familiar tools."

A control centre for your devices

With the new Camo Studio app, the iPad gains a power-up from tablet to production hub. It can use the device's front and back built-in cameras as sources, or just as easily work with a dedicated camera or webcam plugged directly into the iPad's port. And for those who want to think bigger, a hub will enable two sources, or multiple audio inputs pre-mixed through an audio interface.

Multiple resolutions and orientations are just as easy to manage. Camo for iPad can handle all input resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 60 fps, while accommodating aspect ratios ranging from 16:9 to 9:16. It will even configure the users' UVC cameras to help them perform optimally for the set canvas size.

A scene machine

Camo Studio for iPad provides everything a gamer or creator needs to craft the perfect scene. They can choose to start with the included template and backgrounds galleries, or simply build their own from the ground up, beginning with a background that can be an image, graphic or even video file. It also fully supports web-based overlays, giving users the freedom to apply templates from services such as StreamElements, and to bring YouTube or Twitch chat functions either directly into the scene or into Camo's new Stream panels.

As the scene comes together, users can get hands on with the video from the primary and/or secondary sources. Using iPad's simple tap, pinch and swipe motions, they can easily resize each picture, define its shape, and position it freely on the screen. To further perfect their video, creators and streamers can call on Camo's signature image refinement and background tools, along with a few new tricks. Those who have used Camo Studio on their computer will recognize features like LUT filters, Framing and Auto-framing tools, and light-enhancing Spotlight, as well as background modes like Portrait, Privacy and Replace. Now, these modes are joined by Remove, enabling users to remove their background entirely and superimpose themselves over their background or another video feed.

Once the scene is perfected, Camo can connect to Twitch, YouTube, RTMP and other services to start streaming live, while also enabling users to simultaneously record their content to the iPad's local storage or a connected drive or SD card. And as they stream and/or record, users can reconfigure or swap out their scenes using templates located in the Scenes panel.

A larger perspective

Camo's utility doesn't stop at streaming and recording. Anyone with a capture card and an HDMI-ready mobile gaming system like Switch can now connect it to an iPad for a more immersive gameplay experience on its larger screen. And using the same simple accessories, filmmakers or other production professionals can connect to Camo to use their Apple tablet into a field monitor, complete with crop or rule of thirds overlays, as well as calibration and creative LUTs.

Also featured in Camo Studio for iPad:

Instant personalisation of default scenes with user's name and organisation/brand

Pencil support, using the iPad's drawing tools

Light and dark modes

Camo Studio for iPad is available for iPads running iPadOS 17. It is available at reincubate.com/camo/ipad , and can also be downloaded on the App Store.

About Reincubate

Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. Camo harnesses the optics of just about any camera, and enables the user to dramatically improve and customise the video they stream or record from it. Camo is an Apple Design Awards finalist (Innovation, 2023), has been an App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store, and has been featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a team distributed around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com .

