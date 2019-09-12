Cambridge University Press Partners with RiverMeadow to Implement a Comprehensive Cloud Migration Program

LOS GATOS, California, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software® Inc., a leading provider of automated cloud migration software, announced today that it has worked with Cambridge University Press® to successfully move its entire server estate to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cambridge University Press is the world's oldest publishing house and the second-largest university press in the world. Committed to disseminating knowledge in the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence, Cambridge University Press embarked on a complex cloud migration project in May 2018 to re-host all of its servers onto Amazon Web Services (AWS). This was in order to reclaim valuable real-estate, remove legacy 'dormant' portfolio, reduce power and cooling costs and improve security.

750 servers in two on-premise data centers were reviewed against the suitability for migration to AWS applying the 6 R's principle. The majority of these were highly complex and very tightly coupled with other services. Those not suitable for the cloud were consolidated and made ready to be placed in an alternative datacenter. Following this initial assessment RiverMeadow was selected as the right partner to plan and execute the actual migrations.

Speaking of the collaboration Anthony Joyes, Hosting Strategy Manager, Cambridge University Press, said, "RiverMeadow alleviated the burden from our internal teams, ensuring our internal processes were robust and consistent throughout the migration. The support from the team was exceptional. Approachable and skilled, their specific cloud migration expertise meant I could focus much more on my job and oversee the project with complete confidence."

As a 24/7 global organization, it was essential to choose a cut-over methodology that did not impact the business performance. Because RiverMeadow's Platform replicates source workloads in the target cloud this allows for secure testing, pre-validation and synchronization prior to cutover. "RiverMeadow's ability to test in non-production environments mitigated any risks of outages," explains Anthony Joyes. "It also enabled complex applications to be migrated at tremendous velocity and with a huge amount of surety." Ninety-eight percent of cut-overs were successfully made during business hours without any disruption to the business - a testament to RiverMeadow's robust and low-risk migration approach and Platform.

RiverMeadow enabled Cambridge University Press to complete the entire project a year ahead of schedule, saving the business money in capex, opex expenditure and people training, as well as creating a whole raft of opportunities. With the work now successfully completed, "without a doubt, RiverMeadow has been pivotal in enabling us to rapidly migrate to the cloud with minimal impact on our day-to-day business operations," states Anthony Joyes. "Thanks to their deep technical knowledge and know-how we have been able to transform the business into the new digital era with ease and speed for the betterment of education."

