Cambridge Mobile Telematics Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Market Leadership Award for Leading Innovations in the Telematics Insurance and Connected Claims Industry

Cambridge Mobile Telematics's highly advanced and customer-focused platform delivers superior risk management and streamlined claims processes, redefining telematics insurance and the future of mobility.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that it has recognized Cambridge Mobile Telematics with its 2024 Market Leadership Award for leading innovations in the telematics insurance and connected claims industry. The announcement comes after months of expert research by Frost & Sullivan analysts across the telematics landscape, analyzing both the established telematics service providers and the up-and-coming players in the industry. Founded out of MIT, CMT is an award-winning telematics service provider with over a decade of experience in transforming the telematics insurance sector with cutting-edge solutions that significantly optimize claims processing, enhance road safety, reduce costs, and maximize customer satisfaction.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT leverages mobile telematics technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize traditional insurance models and protect tens of millions of drivers in 25 countries. The company's AI-driven platform, DriveWell Fusion®, securely integrates with insurer applications, providing a powerful suite of services that includes real-time crash detection, automated claims processing, and proactive customer engagement. The platform further amplifies its effectiveness by synthesizing data from various sources, including smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, connected vehicles, and dashcams, ensuring broad coverage and constant improvement of its analytics' precision.

"Every day, we gather and analyze over 1 trillion driving data points, powering risk assessment, crash and claims, and driver safety programs, measuring and protecting millions of drivers across the world," said CMT co-founder and CEO William Powers. "15 years ago, we helped launch a brand new industry. Today, we're helping build the future of mobility. We're humbled by this recognition by Frost & Sullivan."

Additionally, the company's disruptive sensor data analytics provide auto insurers, automakers, and commercial mobility companies with detailed and accurate data on driving behavior. CMT's technology seamlessly captures and analyzes data from smartphones, IoT devices, and connected vehicles, making it possible to offer insurance solutions responsive to individuals' driving habits. This capability allows for precise risk assessment and tailored insurance policies, which are crucial for consumers who expect personalized services.

"The rising adoption of sensors in phones, IoT devices, and connected vehicles; advancements in signal processing and AI; digital transformation; and a heightened safety awareness have driven demand for customized insurance solutions. CMT's technological expertise and vast customer base make it an invaluable partner for insurers aiming to implement effective telematics insurance programs," said Parduman Satpal, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

CMT not only adapts to the current technological landscape but actively creates solutions that anticipate the needs of insurers and policyholders alike. This ability reflects the company's deep understanding of the insurance industry's dynamics and positions CMT as an unrivaled leader in automotive safety and insurance efficiency.

CMT's approach to telematics, however, goes beyond mere technological integration; it involves a strong customer-centric strategy that translates into tangible benefits for insurers and enhances user satisfaction and safety. The company regularly upgrades its solutions based on customer feedback while offering premium customer service and continually enhancing its technology suite.

"CMT's continuous technological innovation and customer-centric approach solidify its position as a market leader, capturing significant market share. Its comprehensive product offerings make the company the go-to solution for all telematics insurance needs, showcasing its unmatched expertise and strength in the industry," noted Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world's largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world's roads and drivers safer. The company's AI-driven platform, DriveWell Fusion®, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior. Auto insurers, automakers, commercial mobility companies, and the public sector use insights from CMT's platform to power risk assessment, safety, claims, and driver improvement programs. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, Tokyo, and Zagreb, CMT measures and protects tens of millions of drivers worldwide every day.

