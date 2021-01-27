Cambridge Medical Rehabilitation Center targets growth in Saudi Arabia following accreditation from the Kingdom's healthcare standards authority

The accreditation, which was received during CMRC's first year of operations in Saudi Arabia, followed an extensive examination of CMRC's systems, processes, and performance to ensure that care provided to patients at CMRC's facilities aligns with or exceeds national standards.

As the largest private provider of post-acute care services in the GCC with more than 250 inpatient beds and an extensive outpatient rehabilitation program, CMRC targets growth in Saudi Arabia to meet the rising demand for long-term care facilities in the Kingdom.

Jad Halaby, Managing Director of CMRC Saudi Arabia, said: "Successfully achieving the CBAHI accreditation after just a year of operating in Saudi Arabia is a true testament to the ethos of the CMRC team and their commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients. We have built a solid platform from which we can increase our presence in KSA, and this will allow us to provide high-quality long-term care to a greater number of patients."

"We have a great deal of confidence in the Saudi market. Vision 2030 emphasizes the healthcare sector and authorities understand the need for specialist care outside of hospitals. Demand for post-acute and long-term care continues to rise due to aging populations and the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and congenital conditions."

CMRC Saudi Arabia provides multidisciplinary and intensive rehabilitation for individuals suffering from a range of medical conditions in post-acute and long-term care settings. With ventilated care and a proprietary ventilator weaning program available across their facilities, CMRC can accept stable patients with stroke, brain injury, or spinal cord injury directly from the intensive care setting and provide transformative rehabilitation.

CBAHI is the official agency authorised to grant accreditation to all government and private healthcare facilities operating today in Saudi Arabia. The principal function of CBAHI is to set quality and safety standards against which all healthcare facilities in the Kingdom are evaluated.

