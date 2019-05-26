Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) Admits First Patients to Its New Saudi Facility

The facility follows the same clinical procedures and protocols successfully implemented in facilities in the UAE, similarly benefiting from the center's international partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and accreditations from Joint Commission International, CARF and Planetree.

Commenting on this inauguration, CMRC Group CEO Dr. Howard S. Podolsky said: "We expand into countries where there is notable demand for post-acute care and rehabilitation services. Like many countries around the world, Saudi Arabia is experiencing a rise in the incidence of non-communicable diseases, birth defects, and life-threatening injuries. Our new facility brings our world-class medical treatment, care, and rehabilitation therapies to the Kingdom through a truly patient-centric approach. We look forward to helping families in the region improve their quality of life and using our international expertise and specialized workforce to support the government of Saudi Arabia's focus on health care development, as part of Saudi Vision 2030."

On his part, Dr. Helmut Schuehsler, CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare and board member of CMRC, said: "We believe that private equity investment should be a force for good, and that by working in health care, we have a real opportunity to make a difference to patients' lives. Therefore, we conceptualized and invested in CMRC in the UAE to cater to those in need of post-acute care and an elevated level of rehabilitation. CMRC grew to be the leading post-acute care and rehabilitation provider in the UAE. We are very happy to bring the offer to the people of Saudi Arabia now."

The new facility is located on Ash Shifa Street, Southern Dhahran Province, P. O. Box 34454. Appointments may be made by calling 920013122, sending an email message to info@cmrc-saudi.sa or through the Center's web site www.cmrc.com.

About Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC)

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center is the UAE's leading rehabilitation and long-term care provider, with facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the UAE and Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It provides tailor-made care to patients with short and long-term rehabilitation needs, as well as those with chronic health issues. Currently, it is the sole medical facility which provides this sort of health care to the population of the UAE and KSA. The care services provided by the Center focus on meeting the therapeutic needs of patients and encouraging their families to participate in the treatment plan. The Center provides inpatient and outpatient services in its medical facilities. A rehabilitation program is prescribed after patients are discharged. Annually accredited by the Joint Commission International since December 2018, the UAE-based Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre has been also accredited by the Rehabilitation Facility Accreditation Committee. Such accreditation is granted to the organizations dedicated to continuously promoting the quality of their services and encouraging patients to provide their feedback on the rendered services and community service. More than 500 employees work in the various facilities of the Center through partnership with the Boston-based Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. The Center incessantly endeavors to train its staff on the best international practices adopted in the sector.

For more information on the Center, please visit www.cmrc.com

For more information on the KSA Center, please contact Dr. Ehab El-Ghonimi, Group Director, Business Development, Marketing and Communication at elghonimi@cmrc.ae.

About TVM Capital Health Care

TVM Capital Health Care is a private investment fund in private equity that focuses on bridging the gap in the health care sector in emerging markets across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. The company team is equipped with prolonged experience in the field of investment and in carrying out successful buyouts in the various markets. The Fund has set up a team of specialists, consultants and experts in the field of health care. They work as executive officers in TVM Operation Group which supports the development of the portfolio of TVM Capital Health Care Partners and TVM Health Care Consultants Group, a provider of research services as well as specialized consultancies. This team crystallizes and develops new business opportunities which provide investors with the opportunity to benefit from rewarding private transactions. TVM Capital Health Care manages its operations from Dubai and maintains a presence in Singapore, San Francisco, Boston, Toronto, London and Munich. It is a part of TVM Capital Group, an alliance among a group of global companies specialized in the field of investment capital and private equity investments. The other companies are located in Munich, Germany and Montreal, Canada. TVM Capital Health Care was incorporated in Germany in 1984.

For more information, please visit www.tvm-capital.ae.

