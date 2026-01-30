Cambridge Health Group Renews Long-standing Kozyavkin Medical Group Partnership to Expand Specialized Neurological Rehabilitation Across the GCC

Senior leadership and distinguished diplomatic guests mark contract renewal, supporting children with cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions across the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Health Group, the GCC's leading provider of post-acute care, has renewed its long-standing partnership with the International Clinic of Medical Rehabilitation (ICMR) and Kozyavkin's Medical Technologies (KMT) reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing specialized neurological rehabilitation across the UAE.

Cambridge Health Group and Kozyavkin Medical Group leadership pictured with H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, during a visit marking continued collaboration in rehabilitation care.

The renewal was marked by an official contract signing ceremony held at Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center's Abu Dhabi facility, and was attended by senior leadership from Cambridge Health Group, representatives of the Kozyavkin Medical Group , and distinguished diplomatic guests including His Excellency the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates and other esteemed members of the diplomatic and business community.

The affiliation between Cambridge and the Kozyavkin team began in late 2017, when the programme was first introduced at Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center's Al Ain facility. Since its inception, more than 1,000 unique patients have benefited from the Kozyavkin Method across Cambridge Health Group facilities, reflecting the scale, continuity, and long-term impact of this collaboration on children and families requiring specialised neurological rehabilitation.

The Kozyavkin Method, developed by Professor Volodymyr Kozyavkin of Ukraine, is an internationally recognized rehabilitation approach for Cerebral Palsy and other neurological conditions. The method integrates biomechanical correction of the spine and joints with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary rehabilitation programme designed to improve functional outcomes.



Through this renewed collaboration under Cambridge Health Group's leadership, the Kozyavkin Method continues to be embedded within structured, accredited rehabilitation pathways, ensuring consistent clinical standards, knowledge transfer, and long-term patient benefit across the UAE.

The partnership forms a key component of Cambridge Health Group's regional strategy to deliver specialized rehabilitation services at scale across the Gulf, aligned with the GCC's vision for healthcare excellence and innovation. Cambridge Health Group holds JCI and CARF accreditations, including the highest number of CARF accreditations for rehabilitation programs in the UAE and KSA, with eight unique recognitions.

Mr. Wael K. Abdallah, Group CEO, Cambridge Health Group

"The renewal reflects Cambridge Health Group's long-term commitment to advancing specialized neurological rehabilitation across the region. By deepening our collaboration with the Kozyavkin Group, we continue to set the regional benchmark for the delivery of internationally acclaimed therapy for cerebral palsy."

Dr. Yanina Kozyavkina, President Kozyavkin Medical Group

"Renewing this agreement marks an important milestone in our long-term vision of advancing clinical excellence and strengthening meaningful collaboration with Cambridge Health Group. By combining expertise, innovation, and shared values, we are committed to delivering higher standards of care and creating better, more sustainable outcomes for children living with neurological conditions in the UAE. This partnership reflects our deep belief that through collaboration, compassion, and continuous development, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of children and their families."

H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE

"This partnership is an important example of international healthcare cooperation between Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. It reflects our shared commitment to advancing specialized medical services, promoting the exchange of clinical knowledge and expertise, and ensuring that patients and families in the region benefit from recognized rehabilitation methodologies such as the Kozyavkin Method."

About Cambridge Health Group

Cambridge Health Group is the GCC's leading provider of post-acute care, specifically inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home healthcare services. The Group operates six facilities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia with a workforce of more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. Cambridge Health Group holds JCI and CARF accreditations and is committed to delivering exceptional care through empowered teams, patient-first values, and specialized care delivery models. The Group is majority-owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC, the region's leading listed healthcare and education investor.

About the Kozyavkin Method

The Kozyavkin Method is an internationally recognised rehabilitation approach for cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions, developed by Professor Volodymyr Kozyavkin of Ukraine. The method combines biomechanical correction of the spine and joints with a comprehensive programme of rehabilitation modalities. Cambridge Health Group, through Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, partners with International Clinic of Medical Rehabilitation (ICMR) and Kozyavkin's Medical Technologies (KMT) to deliver the Kozyavkin Method to patients across the UAE.

