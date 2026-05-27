Cambridge Forum Announces Pitch My Idea: Accelerating the Future of AI and Health Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Forum, the global hub for innovation and knowledge exchange, today officially opens applications for Pitch My Idea: AI and Health - a morning of pitch sessions, keynote speeches, panels and networking. This curated opportunity, which connects seven lucky startups with investors, is scheduled for 11th September 2026 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange. Cambridge Forum will be uniting the UK's most promising pre-seed and seed-stage startups with a global network of investors on the second day of its annual event.

Cambridge Forum AI and Health

Cambridge is uniquely positioned as a powerhouse for this initiative, hosting over 5,500 knowledge-intensive businesses and boasting the world's highest concentration of academic entrepreneurs. Cambridge is a premier global deep-tech hub, boasting the highest concentration of tech unicorns per capita in Europe. Driven by university spinouts, over 26+ unicorns have emerged from the 'Cambridge Phenomenon', with 2024 seeing a record $2.3 billion in venture capital investment. Pitch My Idea is designed to capitalise on Cambridge's strong track record and ecosystem, offering seven selected entrepreneurs a prestigious platform to bridge the gap between innovation and capital.

More than just a pitch event, Pitch My Idea offers not only the opportunity for seven startups to present to a room full of investors and potential partners, but also a virtual platform for investors and startups to connect. Selected startup finalists will receive:

Expert Coaching & Mentoring: Professional pitch training and tips for improvement from industry partners.

Virtual Investor Connectivity: Access to a bespoke online platform to engage with global investors digitally.

Zero Participation Fees: There is no charge for the finalists selected to pitch nor for investors.

Strategic Visibility: High-level exposure through marketing communications and access to a global audience.

Complimentary tickets for Cambridge Forum: Tech for Good on Thursday, 10th September.

Who Should Apply? We are seeking startups and spin-outs specialising in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Target sectors include Clinical Intelligence and Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Life Sciences, Remote Care and Personal Health, Health Systems and Operations, Health Data Infrastructure and Governance and Population and Global Health. Cambridge Forum is particularly interested in solutions that are ethical and have a significant and measurable positive impact on society. The organisation encourages applications from women founding teams and founders from diverse backgrounds.

Key Dates & Deadlines:

Applications Now Open.

1st July 2026: Final Application Deadline.

11th & 19th August: Pitch coaching and mentoring.

11th September 2026: Pitch Day at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

"Whilst it's becoming common knowledge that AI has a profound disruptive potential in so many fields, health is perhaps the sector wherein it holds the greatest positive promise for humanity," said Dr Ehab Shanti, Founder of Cambridge Forum. "Whether in robotics or diagnostics, or the discovery of new medicines and genetic mapping or the use of LLMS for patient empowerment, Cambridge Forum aims to shine the spotlight on some of the most cutting-edge AI and Health technology and to connect some of the most promising enterprises in Cambridge with global investors and institutions."

Health and AI startups are encouraged to apply via (hyperlink) whereupon they will be able to download the application pack.

About Cambridge Forum

Cambridge Forum is an independent global forum on a mission to unite technologists, academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs and development professionals in a shared space to exchange knowledge and skills. Through practical training and real-world applications, we will harness advanced technology in pursuit of solutions to address the world's most pressing challenges. In 2025, the forum fostered cross-sector collaboration and knowledge-sharing with a focus on empowerment and scalable impact in Insuretech, Key speakers included Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability at Google and Jaideep Prabhu, Professor of Marketing at Cambridge Judge Business School. This year the focus is AI and Health. Cambridge Forum looks forward to convening the brightest minds, to share insights and showcase innovation, to help improve patient outcomes and efficiencies, reduce costs and extend quality-adjusted life years.

For more information visit: https://www.cambridgeforum.com

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