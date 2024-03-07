Calyx and Invicro agree to combine to create a global leader in medical imaging and software solutions for the clinical research community

The enlarged Group ("Group") formed through this strategic combination will see 100% of Invicro being acquired by Calyx from its current owner, REALM IDx, Inc. The transaction is subject to regulatory filings and customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q2 2024.

Calyx and Invicro each provide complementary services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotechnology companies. The Group will employ approximately 2,000 highly skilled employees across ten sites, throughout the US, Europe and Asia, thereby having the ability to provide a full suite of solutions to its clients across the world. The combination unites deep heritage and extensive experience reflected in combined support for almost 12,000 clinical and research trials to date, across all clinical phases, including oncology and the central nervous system (CNS). The Group will also boast deep research and development capabilities to provide scientific and service support in the preclinical and exploratory work of its clients.

Commenting on the transaction, David Herron, CEO of Calyx, said: "Calyx and Invicro are uniquely complementary businesses in terms of their scientific talent, service offerings, and international presence. This exciting union will create a truly differentiated industry leader and provides a clear response to growing customer requirements for broader support. Our leadership will be evident in terms of the Group's global reach across the US, Europe and Asia, and, critically, our extensive scientific knowledge, capabilities and experience. This combined expertise and broader best-in-class specialist support creates a compelling customer proposition for the greater biopharma industry, ranging from large pharma companies to speciality biotech firms. This spans the complete R&D lifecycle from discovery through research and development to post-marketing, across a number of areas including imaging biomarkers, core lab services, analytics and software."

Edward Hogan, COO of Invicro, said: "We are very excited about the impending combination of our two companies. We see huge opportunity in uniting highly skilled teams of scientists and researchers to enable us to work more closely with our partners. Our work will help accelerate the development of new life-saving therapies to provide better outcomes for patients. We can do this across key therapeutic areas, including oncology and the central nervous system (CNS), including unique specialist radioligand therapy capabilities to meet the growing demand for enhanced imaging and new treatments in fast-growing specialities such as radiotherapy, gastroenterology, inflammation, fibrosis and mitochondrial imaging."

Post completion of the transaction, the process to combine and integrate the two companies will commence. During this period the focus will be on ensuring that customers receive the same high-quality service and support that they have been accustomed to receiving from both Calyx and Invicro.

About Calyx

Calyx is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for medical imaging and IRT/RTSM (Interactive Response Technology/Randomised Trial Supply Management) for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Calyx's market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise and technology offering helps speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in six countries, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

About Invicro

Headquartered in the US, Invicro is a next-generation quantitative imaging biomarker company focused on accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing medicines. With laboratories in the US, UK, India, Japan and China, Invicro is global research partner to numerous pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research organizations, leveraging its platform to combine best-in-class expertise, imaging biomarkers, core lab services, analytics, and software. Its medical imaging capabilities are helping to achieve better patient outcomes in key therapeutic areas including oncology, central nervous system and respiratory, as well as meet the growing demand for enhanced imaging and new therapies in fast-growing specialities such as radiotherapy, gastroenterology, inflammation, fibrosis and mitochondrial imaging.

