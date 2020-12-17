Calvin Ayre closes investment in Bitcoin SV Experiential Reality (XR) company Transmira

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmira, Inc., the Raleigh-based start-up company pioneering Experiential Reality (XR) technology, today announces that it has closed an investment from noted technology entrepreneur, Calvin Ayre – founder of venture capital firm, Ayre Group Ventures and blockchain conglomerate, CoinGeek. The investment will be used to support the growth of Transmira and its Omniscape™ platform, which leverages the unique capabilities of the Bitcoin SV network and blockchain. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Transmira is leading the development of XR technology, which blends Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) features into a single XR Metaverse. The company is the developer behind Omniscape, an XR and spatial computing platform that leverages location-based data to create new commercial campaigns and experiences for brands, businesses and smart cities. Transmira is in the process of integrating Bitcoin SV with Omniscape, with the Bitcoin SV blockchain set to handle micropayments and tokenization for the platform, enable better data management capabilities, in addition to introducing new data functions that effectively enable monetisation of user activity, virtual items, location information, digital real estate and more.

With its unbounded scaling, greater data capacity and super low transaction fees (the median transaction fee on the Bitcoin SV network is less than 1/100 of a U.S. cent), the Bitcoin SV network is the only blockchain that can facilitate the realisation of the monetised XR world Transmira envisions for Omniscape - a concept previously only possible in works of fiction, like the OASIS in Ready Player One - where gameplay, virtual items, and user interactions can all be assigned a monetary value, enabling players to earn and exchange real money inside the virtual XR world. This can only be achieved with Bitcoin SV, which adheres to Satoshi Nakamoto's original vision to massively scale Bitcoin to become a global data ledger for enterprise, in addition to functioning as an efficient peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

Speaking on today's announcement, Robert Rice, founder and CEO of Transmira, commented:

"We are very excited to join the Ayre family of investments and the Bitcoin SV community. This gives us a powerful competitive edge, as well as the technical sophistication required to build Omniscape on-chain at global-scale. With Bitcoin SV, we can monetize AR and VR experiences securely, with speed and scale unparalleled in the industry, while driving seamless integration of 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence. This enables advanced next-generation applications for augmenting smart cities, sports venues and stadiums, esports, tourism, hospitality, experiential marketing, commerce and more. This is future technology, today, built for a better tomorrow."

Speaking on his investment in Transmira, Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Group Ventures and CoinGeek, said:

"I am a big believer in new digital worlds, and an even bigger believer in Bitcoin. Transmira is combining these two technologies to monetize its new XR Metaverse, recognizing that this is only possible with Bitcoin SV due to its massive scaling powers and restoration of Bitcoin's original design. I am pleased to support Transmira as it creates innovative new augmented and virtual reality experiences for everyone to enjoy."

About Transmira, Inc.

Transmira, Inc. are a Raleigh, North Carolina-based start-up developing Experiential Reality (XR) technology. The company is the developer of Omniscape™, the first XR platform offering commercial opportunities for brands, businesses, and smart cities.

About Ayre Group Ventures

Ayre Group Ventures, founded by celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides capital to scalable, high-growth businesses within the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

SOURCE Transmira