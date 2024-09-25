DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, reinforces its commitment to cultivating the next generation of talent with the launch of the BUIDL Apprenticeship Program. Inviting aspiring marketers looking to build a career in crypto, the trading powerhouse also aims to spark diversity and creativity in its marketing initiatives.

Calling Blockchain Enthusiasts: Bybit Launches BUIDL Apprenticeship Program to Nurture Emerging Talent in Crypto

With only three spots available, the prestigious program entails exclusive opportunities to explore, build, and execute crypto marketing activations over a 3- to 6-month journey. Learning from pros, successful candidates can expect to achieve well-rounded development of professional skills and industry knowledge in a real-world setting by the end of the program.

Program highlights:

Earn while you learn : Participants receive a monthly stipend for their contributions.

: Participants receive a monthly stipend for their contributions. Eyes on the prize : Candidates will be evaluated on their performance and project delivery to compete for the grand prize of 6,000 USDT.

: Candidates will be evaluated on their performance and project delivery to compete for the grand prize of 6,000 USDT. Hands-on experience: The apprentices will gain invaluable experience in problem-solving, project management, and collaborating with seasoned marketers and a diversity of project teams in a fast-paced environment.

"Bybit walks the talk when it comes to fostering talent. We believe investing in people is a net positive for Bybit and for the broader community. The next major breakthrough in blockchain technology will come from young talent with bold ideas, and we want to be a force for good in innovation and laying the groundwork for long-term growth of the industry," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit.

"With the BUIDL Apprenticeship Program, our goal is to equip the next generation of crypto and blockchain marketers with the knowledge, exposure, and mentorship needed to succeed in this dynamic industry. We look forward to meeting our apprentices and witnessing how they will influence the future of blockchain marketing," she added.

The program is open to university students, recent graduates, and freelancers passionate about crypto and blockchain from Singapore, Dubai, and remote locations (excluding the U.S. and China). Applications will be accepted until October 4, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC: Application Form .

For details, please visit: Bybit BUIDL Apprenticeship Program: Apply Now & Compete for 6,000 USDT!

