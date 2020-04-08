Calling All SMBs: Build Your E-Commerce and Delivery Apps in Eight Weeks with The Studio Store from Builder.ai

"Businesses need to adapt to survive. Customers now expect to communicate with businesses via digital channels – whether it's through an app or a website. However, while businesses recognize this, a lack of skills, coding or technical knowledge has traditionally been a barrier," said Sachin Dev Duggal, co-founder and CEO of Builder.ai. "At Builder.ai, we make it as easy and as affordable as possible for businesses to amplify their digital presence."

The first apps will serve the specific needs of businesses across e-commerce and delivery - such as flower shops, grocery stores and clothiers - and can be delivered to a customer in less than eight weeks. The e-commerce app makes selling to an ever-mobile customer effortless, and retailers can showcase their goods with a scrollable carousel and offer a wide range of secure payment methods. The app includes features that will handle the soup to nuts of most e-commerce experiences, the aftercare to keep the app working and the cloud needed to run the app and scale the business. The delivery app makes online distribution smooth and simple with features including payment integration, in-app notifications and FedEx integration. The Studio Store can also serve as a stepping-stone as customers can add features from Builder Studio to make their app more customized over time.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Builder.ai will help SMBs with e-commerce or delivery needs build their Studio Store app and provide the first three months of live service for free. This offer will remain available for the next three months.

Duggal continued, "We are seeing a disruption across all industries globally by COVID-19, and the way many of us interact with our customers overnight has stopped, changed or morphed. Among those most vulnerable are the smaller businesses without an online presence that depend on their customers to walk through their doors. Although there is a lot of uncertainty right now, SMBs are presented with an opportunity to rethink how they do business. Having a thoughtful digital presence for businesses will be critical, which is why we are offering this assistance to all SMBs so that they can use this time to leapfrog ahead."

Builder.ai plans to expand its offerings within The Studio Store to help improve the wider challenges that businesses face across all industries. With The Studio Store, Builder.ai is furthering its mission to democratize the software market by offering pre-built software for a fraction of the price, giving more companies than ever the opportunity to use technology to grow their business.

The Studio Store apps are currently offered to English speaking customers across the world. The Studio Store is priced at $500 per month and Builder.ai does not take any cut of sales or transaction fees (other than those charged directly by a payment gateway). Builder.ai requires a one-month deposit at the beginning of the engagement. Unlike other SaaS providers, the customer gets a copy of the code after 24 months. To learn more about The Studio Store, please click here .

ABOUT BUILDER.AI

Builder.ai is a leading no-code software development platform that helps entrepreneurs and enterprises build, run and scale their software without ever having to write a line of code and get ownership. Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how tailor-made software is built and operated with core products including Builder Studio, Builder Cloud, Builder Care and more recently, Builder Now. Builder.ai is a global brand with headquarters in London, supported by offices in New Delhi, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Dubai. Customers include the BBC, NBC Universal and Virgin Unite. Builder.ai was created with the belief that everyone should be able to build their ideas without needing to code.

