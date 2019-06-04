STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company will present at Redeye Growth Day on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3:20 pm CET at Haymarket by Scandic in Stockholm, Sweden.

A live webcast can be followed on www.redeye.se/live/redeye-growth-day-19 and the presentation will also be available on the financial reports and presentation page of the Company's website www.calliditas.se.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:00 CET on June 4, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone +46-703-11-99-60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics aims to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-present-at-redeye-growth-day,c2833573

The following files are available for download:

Related Links

http://www.calliditas.com



SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics