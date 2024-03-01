Calliditas Therapeutics to Attend Investor Conferences in March

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) and (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today announced that Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas will participate in the following March 2024 conferences.

Carnegie Healthcare Seminar, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Fireside chat will be held at 10:20 - 10:50 am CET and one-on-one meetings will be available.

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Miami, FL, one-on-one meetings will be available.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL.

