Calliditas Therapeutics provides business update ahead of JP Morgan conference

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (STO: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today provided a business update for the fourth quarter of 2023 and certain preliminary, unaudited key financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, as follows:

Strong Q4 preliminary product revenue growth with net TARPEYO revenues of $31 – 33m for the quarter, representing significant growth over Q3.

– for the quarter, representing significant growth over Q3. Preliminary Net TARPEYO revenues of $100 – 102m for 2023, representing over 170% year over year growth compared to 2022.

– for 2023, representing over 170% year over year growth compared to 2022. Preliminary Total revenues reaching $110 – 113m for 2023, as a result of milestone payments and royalty income from the Nefecon franchise outside the US.

– for 2023, as a result of milestone payments and royalty income from the Nefecon franchise outside the US. Record quarter in terms of enrollments with 555 new TARPEYO prescriptions in the 4th quarter.

The information above reflects our preliminary estimates with respect to such results based on currently available information. We have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the preliminary results described above primarily because our financial closing procedures are not yet complete and, as a result, our final results may vary from the preliminary estimates.

"We are very pleased with the preliminary outcome of the 2023 fiscal year, generating product sales in excess of $100 million in our second year of commercialisation. This is a very strong result and we are very excited about 2024 based on the recent full approval of TARPEYO in the US, strengthened product protection and the record growth seen in enrollments in Q4. This result, in combination with our successful debt refinancing and strengthening our US leadership team, puts us in an optimal position to drive growth and profitability in 2024 and build a high growth, durable franchise in the rare disease space." said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

