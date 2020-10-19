Calliditas Announces Poster and Presentation at ASN Digital Kidney Week 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced upcoming presentations concerning Nefecon, its lead product candidate, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined conference, to be held virtually October 19-25, 2020.

At the "Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials" session, a poster will be presented by Professor Jonathan Barratt from the Mayer IgA Nephropathy Laboratory at the University of Leicester. The poster describes the design of the NefIgArd trial, which is exploring the effect of Nefecon in patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk of developing End Stage Renal Disease.

At the oral abstract session "Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory," a presentation will be given by the University of Leicester's Dr Karen Molyneux on the effect of Nefecon on circulating levels of BAFF and soluble BCMA and TACI in patients with IgAN.

Poster Presentation:

"The NefIgArd trial: The Effect of Nefecon® (Budesonide) in Patients with Primary IgA Nephropathy at Risk of Developing ESRD"

Session: "Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials - 1"

Date & Time: Thursday 22nd October 2020, 10:00am - 12:00pm EDT (4:00pm - 6:00pm CET)

Link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3439759

Oral Presentation:

"Nefecon® (Budesonide) Selectively Reduces Circulating Levels of BAFF (BLyS) and Soluble BCMA and TACI in IgA Nephropathy."

Oral Abstract Session: "Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory."

Date & Time: Friday 23rd October 2020, 5:00pm - 7:00pm EDT (11:00pm - 1:00am CET)

Link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3439751

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 7955129845, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon,* is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

Nefecon is an investigational product that has not been approved by regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction. The name "Nefecon" is Calliditas' current proprietary name for its budesonide product candidate; the final proprietary name has not yet been determined.

