Call.com Welcomes Skype Users as the Leading Alternative Ahead of Skype's Shutdown

As Skype's May 2025 retirement looms, Call.com invites users to seamlessly transition – offering imported chats & media, phone number porting, and a platform supercharged by a recent $7M-backed acquisition and 500,000+ user base.

LONDON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Call.com, a rising global communications platform, today affirmed its position as the leading alternative for Skype users facing the imminent shutdown of Skype's consumer service. With Microsoft retiring Skype in May 2025, Call.com is inviting users to join its network with a seamless migration experience. Users can bring along their Skype history and even their phone numbers, ensuring communication continuity.

To make the switch effortless, Call.com offers:

- Import of Skype conversations and media: Users can transfer chat histories and media files using Microsoft's export tool.

- Phone number porting: North American Skype users can port their numbers to Call.com, avoiding service disruption.

These features, alongside Call.com's familiar free voice/video calling and messaging, aim to ease the transition for millions. "Skype has been a trusted staple for global communication for years," said Rolf Larsen, CEO of Call.com. "Our mission is to empower users. We ensure that moving to Call.com brings continuity, enhanced privacy, and a platform built for the future."

Strategic Growth and Acquisition

Call.com recently acquired Vyke Holding Limited, a London-based VoIP pioneer, in a deal funded by over $7 million from Norwegian investment firm Centennial AS (owned by Endre Røsjø). This boosted Call.com's active user base to more than 500,000, including over 250,000 paying customers – a strong signal of market trust and viability.

Vyke's legacy – being the first mobile VoIP app pre-loaded on a Nokia phone in 2006 – strengthens Call.com's credibility. The acquisition brings decades of experience to Call.com's platform, now enhanced with virtual mobile numbers, multi-device support, and privacy-first features.

A Premium Brand for a Global Audience

Call.com operates on the ultra-premium Call.com domain, acquired for $1.6 million in 2022. This authoritative name signals global ambition and instantly builds trust. It anchors the company's mission to become a top-tier brand in global communication.

Future-Ready for Skype Users

More than a replacement, Call.com offers an upgrade for users and businesses. With its intuitive design and telecom-grade features, the platform is scaling fast to welcome new users with uncompromised quality and security.

"This is more than a migration – it's a chance to redefine global communication," said CEO Rolf Larsen. "We stand on the shoulders of a VoIP pioneer and carry that legacy forward with a modern twist. Call.com is built to empower users with freedom, continuity, and innovation."

Call to Action

Skype users preparing for shutdown should visit https://www.call.com/skype-alternative to transfer their data and numbers. Download the app and embrace the future of global messaging and calling – with Call.com.