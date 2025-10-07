Call for entries for the 4th XJTLU Global Dream Chasers Entrepreneurial Competition

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring student entrepreneurs worldwide are invited to join the fourth XJTLU Global Dream Chasers Entrepreneurial Competition held by Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, with first-round registration open until 27 October 2025.

This competition focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship, offering three tracks:

The early-stage idea track is aimed at nurturing creativity and presentation skills, and there is no requirement to have a prototype or business plan.

The mature business project track emphasises the feasibility and commercial potential of projects, and requires a prototype, a business model and market data.

The corporate track encourages industry to propose real-world challenges and provide resource support, while student teams develop innovative solutions in response. The initiation of this track is flexible and driven by corporate readiness.

Beyond learning opportunities, the competition connects teams with industry resources and investment prospects.

Prizes

Cash prizes that total 300,000 RMB will be awarded to 60 teams:

The three first-prize winning teams will receive 20,000 RMB;

the six second-prize winning teams will receive 15,000 RMB;

the nine third-prize winning teams will receive 8,000 RMB;

the 18 excellence-award winning teams will receive 3,000 RMB; and

the 24 participation-award winning team will receive 1,000 RMB.

All 60 winning teams will also receive additional prizes and opportunities, including one-on-one technopreneur mentorships and MSc Entrepreneurship and Innovation scholarships.

A separate cash prize will be provided for the corporate track.

Basic requirements

Teams consisting of at least two students from anywhere in the world are eligible to participate in the competition;

Projects can cover any field, with suggested themes: Green & Intelligent Technology, Healthy Living & Cultural Technology, Finance & Business Innovation.

Key Dates

27 October 2025: Registration and submission deadline

27 October-9 December 2025: First round evaluations

9 December: Announcement of semifinalists (top 100)

16 February 2026: Semifinalist submission deadline

10 March 2026: Announcement of finalists (top 60)

3 April 2026: Finalists submission deadline

10 April 2026: Award Ceremony

For more information, visit the official competition webpage.

For additional questions, email: Dream.Chasers@xjtlu.edu.cn

To register and submit, visit: https://premiumpro.learningmall.cn/dream.html#/dreamchasers