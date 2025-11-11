Calisen launches in Germany with €100 million smart metering partnership with Octopus Group's Energy Metering Germany and appointment of first Managing Director - Claus Fest

Calisen establishes new business in Germany to accelerate roll out of critical smart meter infrastructure

Investment backs roll out of 250,000 smart meters - free of charge for consumers

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calisen Group, the UK's largest smart meter provider, has today announced the launch of its first international operation in Germany with the appointment of new Managing Director Claus Fest and a first-of-its-kind partnership to accelerate the roll out of intelligent metering systems with Energy Metering Germany (EMG). EMG is a competitive Meter Point Operator (MPO) set up by Octopus Group. The deal represents a major milestone in the roll out of smart meters – critical infrastructure for the energy transition in Germany.

Claus Fest, Managing Director of Calisen Germany A smart meter installation

Claus Fest joins from EnBW, one of Germany's largest energy suppliers, where he was Head of Energy Business and Portfolio Management, responsible for smart energy, data and energy provision for businesses. Claus joins Calisen to support on the new partnership with Energy Metering and growing smart meter uptake in Germany more broadly.

Under the new and pioneering Meter Services Agreement (MSA) with Energy Metering, Calisen is positioned to deploy up to €100 million in smart metering assets nationwide. This agreement lays the foundation for large-scale investment in intelligent metering systems (IMSys), a vital enabler of Germany's renewable integration, grid flexibility, and digital energy transformation.

The announcement follows the successful conclusion of a pilot scheme launched by Calisen and EMG in February 2025 under which it has installed around 10,000 smart meters to date. Today's investment sets a new standard for cooperation between Meter Point Operators ("MPOs") and Meter Asset Providers ("MAPs"). The MSA framework is expected to serve as a blueprint for future agreements as the German market continues to evolve.

Catherine O'Kelly, CEO of Calisen, said:

"We believe our investment in Germany will bring real benefits to consumers, giving them the opportunity to reduce their bills and connect to low carbon technology like solar and EVs. While Calisen has been incredibly successful in the UK and is now the leading provider of smart meters, the German market has its own dynamics and therefore it is important we build a team on the ground. Claus brings deep expertise in energy metering and has a strong network within the German power industry.

"The deal with Energy Metering Germany represents innovation and acceleration in evolving the demand side of Germany's energy system. We are seeing suppliers across the UK innovate, tailoring energy to customers' budgets and needs – all made possible via a smart meter. This has seen huge leaps forward in the democratisation of power. UK customers can now plug in their own solar generation and even turn their electric vehicle into a supply and storage mechanism for the grid. They can also reduce their bills by accessing varying wholesale energy prices through flexible 'time of use' tariffs.

"Smart meters supplied in our partnership model - where we finance and install - offers consumers speedy access to this critical tool. This deal opens up a whole new energy world for German consumers."

Merlind Schatz, Managing Director of Energy Metering, says:

"Calisen's support is a tremendous vote of confidence in the German roll out. It's up to us to bring smart meters quickly and efficiently to as many households as possible. They are the heart of a digital, flexible energy system and essential for integrating renewable energy. MAP agreements help us as metering operators – but the biggest winners are consumers. It's a true win-win situation."

Calisen is the UK's largest meter asset provider and a full-spectrum metering services company, supporting a range of energy retailers, including Octopus Energy UK. The company pioneered the development of MAP service provision in the UK and brings deep operational and investment expertise to the German market.

Claus Fest, Managing Director at Calisen, based in Germany, added:

"We believe the German market has huge potential to accelerate its energy transition and we are establishing a team on the ground to support this transformation. I am looking forward to working with Energy Metering and proud to support the nationwide roll out of IMSys. With EMG we've positioned smart metering as an investable asset - unlocking private sector capital that will be essential to delivering the scale and pace required."

By leveraging bespoke MAP services, Calisen in partnership with EMG is able to deliver greater value to its customers while focusing on innovation and exceptional service. The partnership not only strengthens the strategic relationship but also reinforces their shared commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable energy future for Germany.

Calisen Group: 'smarter energy for all'

Calisen Group Holdings Limited ("Calisen") has been operating in the modernisation of the smart metering systems for over 20 years, originating in Manchester and Wigan in the UK. Calisen has grown substantially in this time and is now the leading owner and operator of essential energy infrastructure assets, with over 15m meters in around 40% of UK homes. Calisen's purpose is to contribute to the transition of the country's energy and water systems from analogue to intelligent technology, making them more efficient and less detrimental to the environment.

The Group employs approximately 1,500 people, installing meters nationwide and with offices in Manchester, Wigan, London, Market Harborough and Portsmouth.

