Caliber Launches Talent Intelligence Platform Talent 360

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first talent intelligence platform built for the AI era, Talent 360 gives CHROs, People & Culture leaders, and Talent Acquisition teams always-on, real-time visibility into why talent chooses, considers, or ignores their company

Key Facts

Organisation Caliber - the world's leading stakeholder intelligence company Product Talent 360 - talent intelligence platform for continuous talent insights and employer brand and reputation measurement Launch date 11 May 2026 Benefit Real-time talent intelligence data - always-on benchmarks across employer brand and employer reputation Audience CHROs, People & Culture leaders, and Talent Acquisition teams at global organizations Report How to Win the War for Talent - based on 4,832 respondents aged 18-45 across the US, Germany, and Italy URL groupcaliber.com/product/talent-360/

Caliber, the world's leading stakeholder intelligence company, has launched Talent 360, a talent intelligence platform that gives CHROs, People & Culture leaders, and Talent Acquisition teams real-time visibility into how the talent market perceives their employer brand - and how to act on it.

Talent intelligence - the systematic, real-time measurement and interpretation of talent perceptions - has become a boardroom priority. Talent 360 is the first platform to deliver it continuously, across the full talent funnel, benchmarked against an entire market.

The launch is accompanied by a report, How to Win the War for Talent, based on perception data from 4,832 respondents aged 18-45 across Germany, Italy, and the United States.

Winning the War for Talent: Findings from Caliber's New Report

According to Caliber's new report, the war for talent is significantly more competitive than most HR strategies are built for:

Nearly 1 in 3 people globally - and nearly 1 in 2 in the United States - are likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

- and nearly 1 in 2 in the United States - are likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months. Only 1% of 18-45-year-olds are actively seeking STEM roles, even as AI adoption accelerates demand for technical skills across every industry.

are actively seeking STEM roles, even as AI adoption accelerates demand for technical skills across every industry. Compensation ranks 20th as a driver of employer attractiveness. The attributes that actually predict whether a candidate will shortlist a company are largely brand-level: Inspiration, Relevance, Differentiation, and Authenticity.

as a driver of employer attractiveness. The attributes that actually predict whether a candidate will shortlist a company are largely brand-level: Inspiration, Relevance, Differentiation, and Authenticity. Fewer than 1 in 10 potential employees has made a firm choice of employer. The consideration gap is where most employer branding battles are lost.

has made a firm choice of employer. The consideration gap is where most employer branding battles are lost. AI chatbots are now a live employer brand channel, answering candidate questions about unfamiliar companies. For many organisations, that channel is entirely unmanaged.

What Talent 360 Does Differently

Talent 360 is the first platform built specifically for CHROs, People & Culture leaders, and Talent Acquisition teams to give them real-time, continuous data and insights about both their employer brand and reputation, rather than the periodic surveys that have until now defined the category. Together, those two dimensions give organisations a genuinely 360-degree understanding of how attractive they are to talent.

At the core of Talent 360 is a continuous observatory of the job market, tracking perceptions across thousands of companies in 40-plus markets. That scale is what makes Talent 360's benchmarks meaningful: customers can see not just their own data, but where they stand relative to their sector and the broader market in real time. Talent 360 also incorporates client-specific data, combining the depth of bespoke research with the breadth of market-wide syndicated tracking - a combination no other platform currently offers.

The platform segments the talent market with a granularity that has not previously been available in a continuous intelligence tool. It covers students and professionals separately, distinguishes those actively seeking a new role, and breaks respondents down by field, such as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Business and Finance, and Humanities and Social Sciences - with even deeper sub-segmentation available.

Key capabilities of Talent 360:

Always-on talent observatory. Talent 360 continuously monitors perceptions of thousands of companies across 40+ markets, providing a live, market-wide benchmark - not just a snapshot of a client's own data.

Talent 360 continuously monitors perceptions of thousands of companies across 40+ markets, providing a live, market-wide benchmark - not just a snapshot of a client's own data. Employer brand and employer reputation. The only platform that measures both how attractive a company is as an employer and how it is perceived more broadly - giving CHROs the full picture of what drives talent decisions.

The only platform that measures both how attractive a company is as an employer and how it is perceived more broadly - giving CHROs the full picture of what drives talent decisions. Deep audience segmentation. Coverage across students, professionals, and active job seekers, broken down by field and discipline. Each segment shows active job-seeking intent, preferred company type, and willingness to relocate.

Coverage across students, professionals, and active job seekers, broken down by field and discipline. Each segment shows active job-seeking intent, preferred company type, and willingness to relocate. Driver-level insight, not stated preferences. Talent 360 identifies what actually predicts shortlisting and application behaviour, including the growing role of AI-mediated touchpoints in employer brand perception.

Talent 360 identifies what actually predicts shortlisting and application behaviour, including the growing role of AI-mediated touchpoints in employer brand perception. Investment guidance. For each client, Talent 360 identifies where to refocus investment to move the needle - whether to prioritise earned or owned media, HR or corporate content, specific channels or talent segments - all benchmarked against sector and market peers.

For each client, Talent 360 identifies where to refocus investment to move the needle - whether to prioritise earned or owned media, HR or corporate content, specific channels or talent segments - all benchmarked against sector and market peers. Full funnel visibility. From first impression to application decision, Talent 360 shows where the funnel leaks and exactly what to fix.

From first impression to application decision, Talent 360 shows where the funnel leaks and exactly what to fix. Live job market data. Real-time tracking of active job-seeker volume by market - context no other employer brand platform provides alongside perception data.

Real-time tracking of active job-seeker volume by market - context no other employer brand platform provides alongside perception data. Direct links to business impact. Employer reputation data connected to time-to-hire, candidate quality, retention, and ROI.

Employer reputation data connected to time-to-hire, candidate quality, retention, and ROI. Fully customisable. Clients define the EVP attributes, talent segments, touchpoints, channels, and markets they want to track.

Executive Quote

"CHROs have been flying blind on employer brand and reputation for too long. Talent 360 gives them the talent intelligence data to understand in real time exactly how the talent market sees them, and what to do about it," said Shahar Silbershatz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Caliber.

Availability

Talent 360 is available now.

The new report, How to Win the War for Talent, is available to download here.

About Caliber

Caliber is the world's leading stakeholder intelligence company. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Copenhagen, it operates globally - having conducted over 6 million stakeholder interviews across 50+ countries. Its clients include Airbus, ASML, AstraZeneca, BASF, Boehringer Ingelheim, Henkel, and Novo Nordisk. Talent 360 is part of Caliber's stakeholder intelligence product suite, alongside Stakeholder 360 and Caliber Focus.

groupcaliber.com

Press Contacts

US:

Katie Jacobs

Quarter Horse PR

katie@qh-pr.com

Outside US:

James Clasper

Caliber

james@groupcaliber.com

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Caliber Launches Talent Intelligence Platform Talent 360 The first talent intelligence platform built for the AI era, Talent 360 gives CHROs, People & News Powered by Cision