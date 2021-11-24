Calcium Silicate Boards Market to Expand at 3.6% CAGR Amid Surging Demand for Better Insulating Construction Materials Gaining 180 BPS, Calcium Silicate Boards Sales to Skyrocket in Petrochemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Fact.MR analysis, the global calcium silicate boards market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.43 Bn by 2031. The overall sales of calcium silicate boards are anticipated to increase at 3.6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 and 2031.

Growing demand for better insulation boards across various industries such as petrochemicals, steel, and construction is driving the calcium silicate boards market.

Calcium silicate boards have emerged as ideal alternatives for various construction materials such as gypsum boards. They are waterproof, possess higher strength and offer better thermal and corrosion resistance. Hence, they are extensively used across various applications, such as ceilings, pipes, and wall façade.

Also, rising fire incidences across residential and industrial infrastructures has augmented the demand for better insulating construction materials such as calcium silicate boards. Further, increasing consumption of calcium silicate boards in petrochemical and steel industries, especially from pipe section, equipment insulation, and refractories will continue to boost the sales.

Rapid urbanization and surging demand for sustainable building products is anticipated to accelerate the growth of calcium silicate boards market during the assessment period.

As per Fact.MR, demand for calcium silicate boards in building and construction industry will rise at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. With calcium boards increasingly used in construction and building industry, sales are expected to increase as they can be easily drilled & machined.

Regionally, Europe is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 4.3 % between 2021 and 2031, accounting for around 40% of global demand by 2031. Growth is primarily attributed to rising demand for better insulating materials across various end use industries, such as petrochemicals and construction.

"Increasing scope of calcium silicate boards in petrochemicals and steel & glass industries is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for key market players in future. Besides this, rising need for sustainable construction will propel the demand for calcium silicate boards over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Calcium Silicate Boards Market Survey

North America is expected to account for around 22% share of the global calcium boards market in 2021.

is expected to account for around 22% share of the global calcium boards market in 2021. China will continue to remain the hub of construction products such as calcium silicate boards, leading the East Asia market through 2031.

will continue to remain the hub of construction products such as calcium silicate boards, leading the market through 2031. With surging demand for calcium silicate boards within construction industry, France calcium silicate boards market is set to expand at 4.7% CAGR through 2021 & beyond.

calcium silicate boards market is set to expand at 4.7% CAGR through 2021 & beyond. Based on board size, 1200 x 2500 mm calcium silicate boards category will account for 1/3rd of the global demand.

Consumption of calcium silicate boards in pipe section is anticipated to increase at 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for better insulating construction products is accelerating the growth in calcium silicate boards market.

Increasing fire incidence and implementation of safety regulations will continue to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Growing trend of green buildings to minimize the environmental impacts is positively impacting the growth in the market.

Key Restraints

Lack of awareness among people regarding the insulating benefits of calcium silicate boards is restraining the demand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the calcium silicate boards market are adopting various expansion strategies such as product launches, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with leading distributors to gain competitive edge in the market.

They are also utilizing online distribution channels with an aim to expand their global footprints. For instance,

In March 2021 , Tenmat announced the newest addition to their high temperature boards, the "Firefly H1000", a high strength calcium silicate-based material, which is designed to meet even higher temperatures that the other, world renowned, engineering boards available from Tenmat. H1000 offers superb machinability, reducing machining time and tool wear for more cost-efficient manufacturing.

, Tenmat announced the newest addition to their high temperature boards, the "Firefly H1000", a high strength calcium silicate-based material, which is designed to meet even higher temperatures that the other, world renowned, engineering boards available from Tenmat. H1000 offers superb machinability, reducing machining time and tool wear for more cost-efficient manufacturing. In July 2020 , Calderys completed its acquisition of Hysil's calcium silicate insulation division in India . With this new addition, Calderys has now the largest manufacturing capacity of calcium silicate boards in India and South East Asia . The acquisition expands the existing product portfolio and will enable Calderys to provide an extended offering to customers, being the only company in India that offers the CalSil insulation products along with refractories solutions.

, Calderys completed its acquisition of Hysil's calcium silicate insulation division in . With this new addition, Calderys has now the largest manufacturing capacity of calcium silicate boards in and . The acquisition expands the existing product portfolio and will enable Calderys to provide an extended offering to customers, being the only company in that offers the CalSil insulation products along with refractories solutions. In February 2019 , Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building products and engineered specialty materials and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced the launch of Thermo-1200™ Curved Segments, the latest addition to its Thermo-1200™ calcium silicate product line.

Some of the prominent players operating in the calcium silicate boards market profiled by Fact.MR are:

A & A Material Corporation

American Materials

BNZ Materials

Calderys

Calsitherm

ETEX Group

Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd

IMS

Insulcon

Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingtec Materials

Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

Nichias Corp

Ningbo Yihe Green Board

Ramco Industries

Refial BV

Skamol

Soben International Limited

Taisyou International

Yunion Industry Limited

More Insights on the Global Calcium Silicate Boards Sales Outlook

Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the global calcium silicate boards market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for calcium silicate boards with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Board Size

1000 X 500 mm

1200 x 2500 mm

2400 x 1220 mm

Others

Application

Climate Boards

Pipe Section

Equipment Insulation

Fire Protection

Chimneys

End Use

Petrochemical Industry

Furnaces

Steel Industry

Glass Industry

Aluminum Industry

Cement Industry

Marine Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Calcium Silicate Boards Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into calcium silicate boards demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for calcium silicate boards market between 2021 and 2031

Calcium silicate boards market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Calcium silicate boards market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

