Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach USD 4909.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7% | Valuates Reports

The Global Calcium Nitrate Market is Segmented by Type (Agricultural Grade, Industrial Grade), by Application (Refrigerant, Fertilizer, Rubber Latex): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2027.

The global Calcium Nitrate market was valued at USD 4064 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 4909.2 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving calcium Nitrate market Growth:

The calcium nitrate market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for calcium nitrate as a fertilizer, refrigerant, rubber latex, and wastewater treatment.

During the forecast period, rising grain crop demand around the world, combined with shrinking arable land, will boost the calcium nitrate market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CALCIUM NITRATE MARKET

The increasing use of calcium nitrate as a fertilizer is expected to drive the growth of the Calcium Nitrate Market. It aids cell formation while also neutralizing acids to help the plant detoxify. The nitrogen component is also important for protein production and, more importantly, leafy growth. Calcium deficiency in certain crops, such as tomatoes, can be caused by heat and moisture stress. This is when calcium nitrate should be used. Its nutrients can help stabilize cell growth and fuel leafy development. Calcium nitrate fertilizer is used to prevent calcium deficiency and to replenish calcium levels in plants. It helps to improve leaf strength, fruit, and roots by providing a calcium boost. Plants with a calcium deficiency are fairly easy to spot.

Latex and nitrile thin gloves are used by all of us. Every year, several billion of them are produced. The method of manufacture entails dipping a ceramic former into an electrolyte solution, typically calcium nitrate. After drying, the coated former is dipped into a bath of dilute aqueous polymer latex. Latex particles aggregate onto the former as a result of the calcium nitrate, forming a weak, water-containing film known as the wet gel in the industry. The film transforms into the glove after being removed and dried, and it is then removed from the former and packaged. Thus the use of rubber latex is expected to fuel the calcium nitrate market growth.

Growing use in WasteWater Treatment is expected to further drive the calcium nitrate market growth. Calcium nitrate creates anoxic biology in wastewater treatment, which inhibits the metabolism of odor-causing components like hydrogen sulfide, preventing foul odors. In municipal wastewater facilities and sewer networks, calcium nitrate has shown to be effective at removing odors. Calcium nitrate has a wide range of applications and has shown great promise in a variety of fields. Given that calcium nitrate can reduce industrial odors by nearly 90% by preventing wastewater from becoming septic, an increasing number of communities are recognizing these benefits and working to incorporate calcium nitrates into their wastewater management programs.

CALCIUM NITRATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Agricultural Grade is the largest segment, with a share of over 60% during the forecast period.

Based on application, Fertilizer is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to the fact that calcium nitrate is widely used in agriculture as a fertilizer ingredient. Calcium nitrate fertilizers are high in nitrogen and calcium, both of which are essential nutrients for plants. These boost yield and quality, extend fruit storage life and improve disease and pest resistance.

Based on region, Europe is the largest market, accounting for roughly 30% of total sales, followed by North America and China, both accounting together for 30%.

Key Players

Yara

Sasol

Haifa Chemicals

RLF

URALCHEM

Airedale Chemical

Jiaocheng Chemicals

Yunli Chemical

Tianlong Chemical

Dongxing Chemical

Leixin Chemical

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Organic Fertilizer market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2026, from USD 6.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global Biofertilizer market size is estimated to be worth USD 2748.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 4459.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market size is estimated to be worth USD 3121.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4159 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period.

- The global Urea market size is projected to reach USD 67290 Million by 2027, from USD 43870 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Crop Protection Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 64520 Million by 2027, from USD 52630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

- Global Calcium Nitrate Anhydrous Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Ammonium Calcium Nitrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Calcium Magnesium Nitrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Technical Nitrates for Explosives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

