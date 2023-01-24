Calcium Carbonate Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 66.18 Million by 2030, Globally, at 5.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Calcium Carbonate Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Calcium Carbonate Market" By Type (Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC), Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)), By End User Industry (Paper and Pulp, Plastic), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Calcium Carbonate Market size was valued at USD 41.23 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 66.18 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market Overview

Calcium carbonate is a white, odourless, non-toxic chemical compound found naturally in the earth's crust. Furthermore, it is a component of chalk, limestone, and marble. Calcium carbonate is mined or quarried for use in industrial processes. It comes in two varieties: precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and ground calcium carbonate (GCC). PCC has extremely fine and controlled particle sizes, whereas GCC has a powdery-like texture with varying grade sizes. Calcium carbonate is widely used as a filler in the paper and pulp industries due to its high brightness and light scattering properties. It is also used in the paint and coatings industries as a coating pigment.

The calcium carbonate market is gaining traction, owing to high demand from the paper and pulp industries. Furthermore, it is widely used as an inexpensive white pigment in the paints and coatings industries, boosting the market. Calcium carbonate is in high demand from plastics manufacturers because it is used in a variety of thermoplastics and thermosets. Calcium carbonate is produced at a low cost, so it is preferred as a low-cost ingredient by most industries.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Calcium Carbonate Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Calcium Carbonate Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Sibelco, Omya AG, Mississippi Lime Company, Calcinor SA, Imerys, Huber Engineered Materials, Midwest Calcium Carbonate, and Excalibar Minerals LLC.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Calcium Carbonate Market into Type, End User Industry, and Geography.

Calcium Carbonate Market, by Type

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)



Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Calcium Carbonate Market, by End User Industry

Paper and Pulp



Plastic



Paints and Coatings



Others

Calcium Carbonate Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

