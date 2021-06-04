CAIZCOIN - The first Islamic Blockchain offering unparalleled Anonymity & Security

CHAN, Switzerland, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This pandemic period has witnessed an incomparable upsurge in the number of crypto coins launching in the market every day. Caizcoin is one of those many cryptocurrencies developed in Germany but with a unique working model. It was built with the core principle of bringing the Islamic and western countries together. Caizcoin will soon operate on the world's first Islamic blockchain offering seamless financial services to Muslims and non-muslims.

Caizcoin is not only limited to Muslim investors; anyone can access and benefit from its services. It also provides users with fast and cost-efficient money transfers all across the globe at a minute cost. This token is backed by the metal price, which also makes it receptive to uncertain volatilities. Users can freely trade and transact with it as there is no holding period involved. Users can also use its configurable API for accepting payments.

Caizcoins Team comprises a young, like-minded group of developers who want to aid digital solutions for drawbacks faced by the Islamic finance sector. Caizcoin aims to provide users with faster and more reliable finance services by incorporating new technologies complying with Islamic Finance rules enabling borderless transactions at low costs. Caizcoin has also received a "fatwa certificate" from the council of Islamic experts, making it officially compliant with Islamic laws.

Collaborators who want to attain this coin will have to comply with its detailed KYC review, ensuring all its vendors adhere to Islamic principles. It also offers a free threshold limit, where users can benefit from zero free transactions up to a specific limit. Although, the company is yet to disclose the exact amount of limit.

Caizcoin will offer an entire ecosystem enabling seamless financial services.

Caizcoin will offer an entire ecosystem enabling seamless financial services.

Caizcoin Tokens : Caizcoin Tokens are at the forefront and are offered to users who want to use their services. These will be compatible with the Islamic blockchain.





Caizcoin KYC : This will authenticate network participants and ensure user safety.





Caizcoin API : Through API, users will be able to incorporate Caiz with third-party solutions.





: Through API, users will be able to incorporate Caiz with third-party solutions. Caizcoin Wallet: After successfully implementing its blockchain services, the company aims to launch its hyper-secure wallet.

The CAIZ token will soon be listed on the UniSwap exchange, and users will also be able to earn rewards with its liquidity portal and other platforms. The company will soon launch its blockchain while adhering to "Islamic Principles". According to Gartner, Inc. Research, Due to these principles, Islamic Banking is experiencing much higher market growth rates in western countries. Islamic Banking principles prohibit speculation and the practice of overloading companies with debt. Hence, they appeal highly to those who are worried about the financial system's stability or interested in ethical banking practices. The Caizcoin blockchain will be this generation's first Islamic blockchain offering users maximum security. It will add many technological advancements to CAIZ, making it suitable for everyone alike. Built upon a decentralized stalked blockchain, it will act as a stepping stone for many upcoming cryptocurrencies to follow Islamic principles.



Instagram: https://instagram.com/caizcoin_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caizcoin /

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Caizcoin-100282385356919/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.de/caizcoin/

Telegram: https://t.me/caizcoin_official

https://caizcoin.com/



