Cailin Birch, The Economist Intelligence Unit's Principal Global Economist, to Deliver Keynote at Inaugural IPA AltsGlobal in London

Registration open for premier international alternative investments gathering

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) is proud to announce that Cailin Birch, Principal Global Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural IPA AltsGlobal, taking place November 10–12, 2025, at The Langham, London.

Birch, a leading expert on the global economy, emerging markets, and geopolitics, will provide critical insights into today's most pressing economic issues impacting private markets. Her remarks will explore global economic uncertainties, interest rates, cross-border investment flows, and geopolitical risk, with a particular lens on how these factors shape the future of alternative assets.

"We are honored to welcome Cailin Birch as our keynote speaker at the first-ever IPA AltsGlobal," said Anya Coverman, President & CEO of the IPA. "Her expertise in global macroeconomics, political risk, and much more, will provide our members with essential perspectives at a time when economic growth, cross-border capital flows, and private credit are driving critical conversations in the alternatives industry. This keynote sets the stage for an unparalleled dialogue among global leaders in private markets."

About Cailin Birch

As Principal Global Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, Birch leads the firm's economic and political forecasts for the United States and assesses how developed economies affect emerging markets. Her focus is on in-depth analysis of the health of the US economy, market-moving political and election trends, and how the US and other developed economies affect emerging markets. A frequent commentator in international media, Birch has served as a regional expert for the Middle East, Africa, and global commodities. She holds a BA in International Studies from Georgetown University and a Master's in International Security from Sciences-Po Paris.

About IPA AltsGlobal

IPA AltsGlobal is the premier international gathering dedicated to advancing alternative investments and private markets worldwide. The 2025 event will convene asset managers, global distributors, regulators, policymakers, and industry partners from across the U.K., Europe, the U.S., Asia, and beyond. Sessions will address the future of private credit, real assets, infrastructure, and emerging opportunities across the global alternatives landscape.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

