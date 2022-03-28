CAGR of 5.7%, Color Cosmetics Market size to hit USD 112.90 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Color Cosmetics Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 112.90 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 5.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Color Cosmetics Market size was Valued at USD 76.59 Billion in 2021.

Global Color Cosmetics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis to 2022-2028, Rising number of product offerings, increasing consciousness regarding skin diseases, and rising disposable income of people are some of the major factors expected to accelerate the growth of the Global Color Cosmetics Market.

Global Color Cosmetics Market Dynamics:

Rising number of product offering and growing awareness regarding these products among consumers are some of the major factors driving the market growth. The color cosmetic preparations can help improve mental wellbeing, by empowering consumers and boosting self-confidence. The color cosmetic is the cleaning, beautifying, adding to the attractiveness, altering the appearance, or keeping or promoting the skin or hair in good condition. These products enhanced the look, define facial features, and conceal spots and marks while also providing a refreshing and healthy appearance. Recently, in February 2022; Boohoo Beauty launched a collection with a wide range of cosmetics, including lip gloss, lipstick, highlighter sticks, blush, setting sprays and cosmetic palettes.

The entire range is accessible individually and in variable bundles. Boohoo's lipstick collection features matte and classic finishes in seven shades including beige nude, red, pink, dark pink, rose, pale nude and warm nude. The products intend to provide hydration, enhance lip shape, and add different colors. As well as on July 24th, 2021; Bloomers launched colors cosmetics a new brand of drugstore makes up in India. Increasing consciousness regarding skin diseases is also supplementing the growth of the global color cosmetics market. For example; according to the Colorado Springs dermatology institute in 2020; the most common skin condition acne is, affecting roughly 40 to 50 million individuals annually.

Unilever N.V.

L'Oreal Group

Bloomers

Avon Products, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Ciaté London

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

Revlon Inc.

others.

Global Color Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Chemical

Natural & Organic

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Direct Selling

E-Commerce

By Product Category:

Nail Products

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Hair Colour Products

Special Effects Products

Recent Development:

L'Oreal Unveiled Latest Beauty Tech Innovations Ahead of CES 2022:

On January 3rd, 2022; L'Oreal unveiled latest beauty tech innovations ahead of CES 2022: reinventing hair coloration with two user-design breakthrough innovations dedicated to transform the experience both at home for consumers and in hair salons for professionals coloright and color sonic.

Bloomers Launched Colours Cosmetics - a New Brand of Drugstore Make Up in India:

On July 24th, 2021; Bloomers launched colours cosmetics a new brand of drugstore makes up in India. They are offered wide range of products such as foundations and lipsticks which are available in local marts and pharmacy stores also.

Amyris Acquisitions Color Cosmetics Brand EcoFabulous :

On April 19th, 2021; Leading Biotech Company, Amyris, announced the acquisition of Beauty Labs International, adding 7th clean color cosmetics brand to its portfolio.

Revlon Taps into Clean Beauty Trend with Vegan Hair Care Total Color Launched:

On January 30th, 2020; Revlon announced the launch of a new vegan hair care range named Total Color, with Chef and Author Katie Lee named as the Global Ambassador of the brand.

Reginal Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global color cosmetics market owing to High disposable income, high awareness regarding the benefits of using these products and presence of key players and premium brands such as; Estee Lauder, L'Oréal, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), Dior, and others in this region. According to an article, there are 104,839 beauty, cosmetics & fragrance stores businesses in the US as of 2022, an increase of 0.9% from 2021.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global colour cosmetics market owing to the increasing awareness regarding these products among consumers, rising availability of these products, and growing eCommerce industry in this region. Increasing adoption of online shopping applications such as Nykaa, Amazon, and others have increased the sales of colour cosmetics in India. According to the Nykaa has been the primary driver of increasing online penetration in the India with 40% market share.

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited