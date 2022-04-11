CAGR of 2.85%, Antihypertensive Drugs Market to hit USD 29.35 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antihypertensive Drugs Market Growth is expected to record a valuation of USD 29.35 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 2.85% CAGR, Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market size was Valued at USD 24.11 Billion in 2021. According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The global antihypertensive drugs market is one which is really competitive and the major players are adopting many different strategies for getting the biggest share in the market. These strategies like partnership, product launch and collaboration are helping them increase their market share.

Antihypertensive drugs Key Players focusing on the Market Report: Novartis, Merck, Astra Zeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, CJ Healthcare, Bayer, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Takeda, Actelion, United Therapeutics, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Lupin, Ranbaxy Laboratories, JW Pharmaceutical, Gilead, Cipla and others.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Market Scope:

The antihypertensive drugs market all over the world has shown signs of growth in the recent past and the growth is expected to increase in the coming years as well. Hypertension refers to a medical condition which has long-term effects and is market by higher blood pressure in arteries that sees persistent elevation. The antihypertensives are being used for the treatment of patients who suffer from hypertension or high blood-pressure. It is a significant disorder and is often accompanied with many serious complications like heart failure, heart attack and other disorders like dementia. Hypertension is an illness which requires diagnosis early and it needs to be treated early too. Some drugs which are used for the hypertension treatment include ACE inhibitors, diuretics and vasodilators.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Market segmentation

Antihypertensive drugs classification has been done based on distribution channel, therapeutic class and region. In terms of the therapeutic class, this is a market which has been classified into the ACE Inhibitors, diuretics, vasodilators, calcium channel blockers and others. In terms of the distribution channel, it has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, e-commerce and others. In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.

On the basis of therapeutic class, the calcium channel blockers are the ones which occupy the biggest share in the market. This is because they have exhibited the lowest side-effects among the other drugs which are in the antihypertensive market. The segment which is going to see the biggest growth here is the ACE Inhibitors segment in the coming years because of the overall positive impact it has and the decreasing progression of kidney diseases.

In terms of distribution channel, the segment of hospitals has been occupying the biggest share. This is because of the rise in hospitals all over the worldwide. Moreover, the drugs are often given on prescription and that prescription usually is given by the healthcare professionals who are specialized and available in the hospitals. This is a big reason for the growth in the market demand for this segment. The highest growth is in the e-commerce segment as the surge of internet takes place in the world.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Market Drivers

The major factor which contributes towards the antihypertensive drugs market growing so rapidly is the significant increase in the number of hypertension cases all over the world. In addition, there is a significant attempt to raise awareness about the complications which are associated with hypertension and that is a significant factor which is fueling the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population and the lifestyles becoming sedentary are factors which are increasing the growth of the global market significantly. Factors which might hinder the growth of the global antihypertensive medicine market are factors such as patent expirations which have happened off late.

Among the factors which are foremost in increasing the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market is the rampant rise in the incidences of hypertension. Studies have shown that hypertension has become an illness which if left untreated at early stages can go on and become a fatal illness which could affect the heart of the patient. There are attempts being made to increase mass awareness about the effects of hypertension. The world in the recent past has become more digital and that has led to a scenario where the lifestyles are becoming increasingly sedentary. The constant work pressure and unhealthy eating habits have increasingly led to a rise in the number of cases of hypertension. This has also meant that there is a need for early diagnosis and treatment of hypertension is important for the patients. All these factors have increasingly bolstered the demand for the hypertension drugs. The antihypertensive drugs are usually avoided during pregnancy in order to avoid any kind of complications.

Combination therapies are recently witnessing major applications in comparison to the monotherapy treatment form. Monotherapy refers to using one drug while the combination therapy is one where the hypertensive mechanisms are acted upon in multiple ways. The latter usually involves two drugs which give varying action mechanisms that can lead to better effects than monotherapy. Combination therapy helps in reducing the cerebrovascular events by half and coronary issues by a significant margin too. Thereby, the combination therapy is a better way to protect the organ by giving a lower dose in comparison to the monotherapy and it also has a wider acceptance all over the world which is proving as a lucrative opportunity for the companies which want to invest in this market.

The antihypertensive drugs size however is restrained in the developing countries as the awareness remains lower. Many people in the developing countries are known to neglect their health checkups and have really low knowledge levels about the hypertension and its conditions. This makes it difficult for all the players to have any profit in the developing regions.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the North American region has been gaining the biggest share in the market and is going to see further growth. This is going to continue as a trend in the coming years as the availability of the drugs becomes easier. Furthermore, there is a surge in the incidences of hypertension and related illnesses in the region and higher population coming in the geriatric bracket is going to be one of the factors which leads to it being a prominent market. The highest growth is going to take place in the Asia Pacific region which is due to the growing literacy rates and efforts being done to improve awareness of the disease.

