Cafeyn expands its offer and partners with The Telegraph to deliver new high-quality journalism on its platform

Cafeyn, Europe's leading news platform, and The Telegraph, a major UK multimedia news brand, have signed a unique partnership to integrate some of The Telegraph's content into the platform, offering Cafeyn customers a new source of quality content for news and current affairs.

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telegraph is an award-winning multimedia news brand that has been synonymous with quality, authority and credibility for more than 165 years. The Telegraph delivers quality, trusted, award-winning journalism, 24 hours a day and across all its platforms, covering a broad range of areas from news, politics and business, to sport, lifestyle and opinion.

With this partnership, Cafeyn once again confirms its commitment to democratising access to information by delivering quality news to a wide audience. To achieve this goal, Cafeyn seeks to develop new content formats and strategic partnerships with key players in the media ecosystem, such as The Telegraph.

This partnership supports Cafeyn in its goal of continuously aggregating new sources and providing customers with a best-in-class information experience, as well as responding to the customer need for an increasingly diverse offer that maintains a high level of quality.

The Cafeyn editorial team will select 3 articles from The Telegraph per day (21 per week) to feature on the platform. Cafeyn will also make content from The Telegraph available in the form of audio articles, allowing customers to listen to professionally-narrated stories on the go.

The Telegraph's news content is already available on the Cafeyn website as well as on the iOS and Android apps for all subscribed users.

Charlotte Varnham, Publisher Relationship Manager at Cafeyn said:

"Widening our portfolio of high quality journalism is top priority for Cafeyn and we are delighted to be able to welcome such a prestigious brand as The Telegraph to Cafeyn, which will be very popular with our readers across the UK and globally. It's a pleasure to be working with TMG media on this exciting partnership and adding more news content to our offering."

Lucy Bailey, Director, Content & Platform Partnerships, Telegraph Media Group said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Cafeyn to bring a selection of the Telegraph's award winning journalism to their platform to reach new readers."

About Cafeyn

The Cafeyn Group is Europe's leading press platform, offering unlimited access to national and international content in a variety of formats and on all devices. Cafeyn has more than 2.5 million users in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Luxembourg, Italy, Canada, Ireland and the USA. The Group has also established collaborations with over 500 publishers and content providers worldwide, providing access to nearly 3,000 newspapers, magazines, news feeds and other pure player content brands such as Business Week, Time Magazine, The Guardian, Paris Match, Libération, Elle, de Volkskrant and Süddeutsche Zeitung. Since 2006, the company has experienced strong growth, both organically and through acquisitions of companies such as miLibris (FR), Blendle (NL) and more recently Kidjo (US). It has offices in Paris, London, Tangier, Montreal and Utrecht and employs over 200 people. In addition to its BtoC business, the service is distributed through multiple long-term partnerships with Albert Heijn, Bouygues Telecom, Canal+, Cdiscount, Free, O2, SFR, Tango, Telus, Three and Vodafone. The platform is considered best in class (>4.5* on average) and is continuously adding new features such as audio and collections to provide the best user experience. For more information, visit cafeyn.co .

