Cadillac Formula 1® Team Unites F1® Stars to Launch 2026 Campaign: Bottas and Perez to Lead Debut Season

FISHERS, Ind. and SILVERSTONE, England, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadillac Formula 1 ® Team today announced the signing of two star drivers – 10-time Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas and fellow F1® standout and six-time Grand Prix winner Sergio "Checo" Perez – to lead the team into its debut season in Formula 1® in 2026.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team 2026 Announced Drivers

Together, Bottas and Perez bring an unmatched blend of experience, leadership and technical acumen, positioning the Cadillac Formula 1® Team to hit the ground running as it joins the world's most elite racing series. With more than 500 combined Grand Prix starts, over 100 podiums and deep development expertise, the pair will play a central role in shaping the team's competitive foundation from day one.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded," said Bottas. "This isn't just a racing project; it's a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1® grid.

"I've had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1® is incredibly special for me. I'm looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I'd also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step."

Pérez added: "Joining the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1® is a huge responsibility, one I'm confident of taking on. I'm proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I'm really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We're counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud."

Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building from the ground up and creating a culture rooted in innovation and performance.

The team will operate out of three key motorsport hubs: Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Silverstone, UK – merging American engineering ingenuity with European racing expertise.

"Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent," said Team Principal Graeme Lowdon. "They've seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1®. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding."

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and TWG Motorsports, a division of TWG Global, emphasized the synergy of experience and ambition. "Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive. They're not just accomplished racers, they're builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1® Team stands for. This moment marks more than just a lineup announcement. It's the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport."

Cadillac's entry into Formula 1® marks a high-performance evolution for one of America's most storied and largest automotive brands.

"Our new drivers are a welcome addition to the Cadillac racing family— each brings a depth of experience, and an unwavering passion to win," said Mark Reuss, GM President. "Together, we're building the foundation for American motorsports that will be an extraordinary legacy for Cadillac, GM and the sport."

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World ChampionshipTM. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global , unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com .

About GM

General Motors is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com .

