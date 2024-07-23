CACLP Announces New Date and Venue for the Highly Anticipated 2025 Event

The 22nd China International In Vitro Diagnostic Expo by CACLP will take place 21-24 March 2025 at Hangzhou Grand Convention & Exhibition Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

HANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GL events Ruihe (Shanghai) Exhibition, a joint venture between GL events and CACLP formed in 2020 to offer international IVD players a higher quality exhibition, has announced the date and venue for CACLP 2025.

Impressive numbers from CACLP 2024

In March 2024, the tradeshows were a resounding success, showcasing a diverse array of products and technologies from participants. The events drew 1,346 exhibitors and 42,751 visitors from China and 40 other countries, all gathered in a sprawling space of 130,000 sqm.

A series of academic activities featured 125 scientific lectures with 315 academic speakers and attracted over 5,000 delegates. These activities garnered 462,150 online views through CACLP's WeChat channels and app.

Hangzhou: the ideal host for CACLP 2025

The upcoming event will return to Hangzhou, offering global participants a convenient and enriching experience in the newly opened Hangzhou Grand Convention & Exhibition Center.

Located in the economically vibrant Yangtze River Delta, Hangzhou offers convenient transportation, advanced innovation, and abundant natural and cultural resources. This enchanting city provides an ideal environment for the IVD industry. There are 6,626 medical and healthcare institutions in Hangzhou, including 414 hospitals and 27 top-tier (Grade A, Level 3) hospitals. Hangzhou has also pioneered China's first dedicated IVD industry promotion institute to bolster local industry development.

With China's favorable visa-free policy, international participants will find it easier than ever to join and discover an optimal setting for collaboration, networking, and exploration of the latest market trends and innovations.

Academic Highlights in Hangzhou

Numerous professionals across the whole IVD industry chain are expected to take part in the concurrent academic activities, such as the 10th China Experimental Medicine Conference (CEMC) and series sessions and the 12th China IVD Industry Development Conference (CIIDC) and series forums.

These activities will include in-depth discussions on hot topics in laboratory medicine and IVD, with renowned experts and scholars presenting cutting-edge research findings, while industry leaders exchange valuable experiences.

"Bringing IVD people together!" embodies our commitment to always foster unity and progress within the industry. Join us in Hangzhou for CACLP 2025!

