Cable Management Market to Reach $64.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cable Management Market by Type (Cable trays, Cable raceways, Cable glands, Conduits, Cable connectors and glands, Cable carriers, Cable lugs, Junction box and Others), End user (IT & telecommunication, Healthcare, Marine, Mining, Manufacturing & automation, Aerospace, Commercial construction and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the cable management market was valued at $27.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $64.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the cable management market include increasing demand from the data centers and the expansion of IT & telecom industries. However, factors such as high installation costs as well as the investment required for the production are expected to hamper the cable management market growth. Furthermore, the integration of IoT and automation in cable management systems enhances monitoring, maintenance, and operational efficiency, creating new market opportunities.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $27.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $64.7 billion CAGR 10 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for data centers

The expansion of IT and telecom industries

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, including smart cities and industrialization Opportunities The growing emphasis on sustainable and green building certifications Restraint High costs associated with cable management

Segment Highlights

The demand for cable conduits segment in cable management market is driven by the need for enhanced protection and organization of electrical and data cables. Cable conduits provide a secure pathway that shields cables from physical damage, moisture, and chemical exposure, ensuring long-term reliability and safety. They are essential in environments with high electrical and mechanical stress, such as industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. In addition, the rise in construction activities, urbanization, and stringent safety regulations further boost the adoption of cable conduits, making them a critical component in modern cable management solutions.

The demand for IT and telecommunication segment in cable management market is on the rise due to the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, driven by increasing internet usage, mobile device proliferation, and the surge in number of data centers. Efficient cable management is crucial for maintaining organized, reliable, and high-performance network systems, which are essential for supporting large-scale data transfer and connectivity. The deployment of 5G networks and advancements in cloud computing further amplify the need for robust cable management solutions to handle complex cabling requirements, minimize downtime, and ensure seamless communication and data flow in IT and telecommunication facilities.

Regional Outlook

In North America, the U.S. attained the highest market share in the cable management market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, extensive urbanization, and significant investments in data centers and telecommunication networks. The country's rapid adoption of smart technologies, IoT, and 5G networks necessitates efficient cable management systems to support complex and large-scale cabling needs. In addition, stringent safety regulations and standards, coupled with a strong focus on workplace safety and energy efficiency, drive the demand for high-quality cable management solutions.

Key Players:

Eaton

Chatsworth Products

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Atkore International

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc

Panduit

Nexans

Prysmian Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cable management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In October 2023 , CableEZ, an AV cable management solutions firm, launched its 2 Gang Model for commercial and educational spaces. The product is designed to accommodate various installation types, including installation over a one- or two-gang input plate, wall transmitter, and standalone installation. It consists of two main components, the back ring and the cover plate, with the latter available in black, white, or custom color options.

Cable Management Market Key Segments:

By Type

Cable trays

Cable raceways

Cable glands

Conduits

Cable connectors and glands

Cable carriers

Cable lugs

Junction box

Others

By End User

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Marine

Mining

Manufacturing & automation

Aerospace

Commercial construction

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

