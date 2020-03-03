C5 Capital Appoints James Coats as Director of Fund Operations

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, AI, cloud and space has appointed James Coats as its Director of Fund Operations globally.

He has more than 20 years' experience in operational roles at private equity and hedge funds across Europe and will be focused on leading the administration of C5 funds and GP board management.

Among the firms he has worked for in a distinguished career are Bank of New York, Artemis Fund Managers, Thames River & Nevsky Capital and MSK Capital Partners.

James, whose most recent position was Head of Investment Operations at Woodford Investment Management, will be based in C5's London office.

As well as his experience holding senior positions in operations, project and business management at a number of leading financial firms, James is a qualified Electro-Mechanical Engineer and an MBA graduate from the Cass Business School in London.

James's appointment is the latest senior hire by C5 Capital as the firm continues to expand its investment portfolio in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. Zulfe Ali recently joined as Managing Partner, bringing his considerable impact investment experience to lead the C5 Impact Partners LP fund, and digital transformation expert Linda Zecher was appointed an Operating Partner.

Commenting on his appointment, James Coats said: "I am delighted to be joining C5 Capital at an exciting time for the firm. I am looking forward to using my experience and working with the team to help support C5's continued growth."

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5 Capital added: "James is an experienced leader in the area of Alternative Investments and we're confident that under his guidance C5's Fund Operations, which is the engine room of our business, will develop and implement best practices to continue to serve our investors. We're delighted to welcome James aboard."

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach of building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

