BYD Showcases Luxury SUV, Hosts Panel at Pebble Beach

In addition, two of BYD's Global Design Directors, Wolfgang Egger, leading the strategic growth and talent evolution of the company's design arm, and Michele Jauch-Paganetti, leader of the interior design team, served as honorary judges at the event. Honorary judges at Concours d'Elegance determine winners of special awards. Egger was on the judging team for convertibles and Jaunch-Paganetti was on the team for closed-top cars.

"We were proud to show the artistry and craftsmanship of the Tang to an audience that truly appreciates fine automobile design," said Stella Li, Senior Vice-President of BYD and President of BYD North America. "The Tang is a symbol of BYD's commitment to innovation, both in battery electric technology and in design."

The Tang displays a variety of safety and convenience features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, intelligent temperature control, and a pedestrian collision warning system. It has an intelligent, rotatable pad to access your favorite apps.

The Tang reflects BYD's mantra of "Design with Passion." With its newly opened Global Design Center at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, BYD is boldly accelerating the exploration and establishment of design theory and philosophy in the era of electrified and intelligent mobility.

BYD also used Concours d'Elegance to bring together experts in transportation strategy, auto design and architecture to discuss how to blend technology and architecture to create smart, sustainable transportation systems. The panel looked at what is available now – and what is coming in the future – in terms of battery-electric cars, autonomous vehicles and straddle-type rail systems like BYD SkyRail.

The panel also showcased BYD's commitment to elevating the state-of-the-art in design of vehicles that utilize green technology. Panelists included BYD's Global Design Director, Wolfgang Egger, The Norman Foster Foundation's leader, architect Hernán Kraviez, and Gensler Principal, architect JF Finn III, an expert on the impact of autonomous vehicles on cities. Thomas Stone, BYD's senior strategic advisor, who has more than 40 years of experience with transit technologies, moderated the panel. The panel addressed the rapid improvement in battery technology and focused on the potential for improved urban mobility through battery-electric autos, trucks, buses, as well as autonomous cars and transit systems.

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com

