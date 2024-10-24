Bybit's WSOT Copy Trading Fest Offers 100,000 USDT Prize Pool for Crypto Investors

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the WSOT Copy Trading Fest , inviting crypto traders and investors to compete for their share of an exciting 100,000 USDT prize pool. Running until October 31, 2024, the event offers participants the opportunity to showcase their expertise or leverage the strategies of top traders.

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024 marks the fifth edition of Bybit's premier crypto trading event, renowned for bringing global traders together. This year's WSOT features a total prize pool of up to 10,000,000 USDT, with the Copy Trading Fest adding a unique competitive element for both seasoned and beginner traders.

Tailored for All Traders

Experienced Traders: Compete as Master Trader by executing winning strategies and aiming for the 100,000 USDT prize pool. The top 50 Master Traders with the highest PnL will split the 50,000 USDT pool.

New and Aspiring Investors: Join as Follower, copying the strategies of Master Traders to maximize returns without needing advanced technical skills. The top 100 Followers by PnL will split an additional 50,000 USDT pool.



How to Join and Compete

Choose Your Role: Decide whether you'll lead as a Master Trader or copy trades as a Follower.

Meet the Eligibility Criteria: Ensure a minimum $50,000 trading volume during the event to qualify for rewards.

trading volume during the event to qualify for rewards. Accumulate PnL: Both realized and unrealized profits count towards your leaderboard ranking.

Fast Rewards: All prizes will be credited to the Bybit Rewards Hub within 10 days after the event ends.

Seize the Opportunity Today!

Whether you're aiming to showcase your expertise or earn passively by following seasoned traders, the WSOT Copy Trading Fest offers a competitive, transparent, and rewarding experience. With the trading community buzzing, now is the time to jump in and claim your share of the 100,000 USDT prize pool.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

